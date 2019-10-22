Yves Ngabu ready to dethrone Lawrence Okolie world title run

RINGSIDE

Reigning EBU European Cruiserweight Champion Yves Ngabu believes that he will have too much in his arsenal for his latest challenger Lawrence Okolie as they prepare to clash on the huge Regis Prograis vs. Josh Taylor card at The O2 in London this Saturday, shown live on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK and DAZN in the US.

Hailing from the suburbs of Roeselare in the Flemish province of West Flanders, Belgium, but fighting out of the world-famous Wincobank gym in Sheffield under the guidance of Dominic Ingle, Ngabu is primed to make the third defence of his European crown against British and Commonwealth champ Okolie.

Ngabu captured the coveted European title in 2017 as he sent opponent Tamas Lodi of Hungary to the canvas in round four, and moments later scored a stoppage in what would become a momentous night in the history of Belgian boxing.

In his maiden defence Ngabu halted Geoffrey Battelo in three rounds in January 2018 but was forced to travel the full 12 rounds by Micki Nielsen in his last defence in February this year.

The 30-year-old arrives in London sporting an impressive looking 20-0 record, with 14 of those wins coming via KO or stoppage, and he plans to inflict the first defeat on the record of rising star Okolie.

“He has good power and a long reach but I feel like I have much more than him in my arsenal”, said Ngabu. “I know how Lawrence fights. People say he holds a lot but I know that and I have prepared for him on the inside. This is my time.

“I can adapt to every style. I can fight, I can punch and I can take punches too. I’m ready and I have done everything that I could have done to prepare for this fight. I have a great trainer in Dominic Ingle and I’m going to win this fight no matter what.

“I have fought guys with a bigger punch than him, I’ve fought guys who are more experienced than him so I am more than ready for Lawrence Okolie. He’s the best in his weight in the UK but he hasn’t made the jump to European level yet. This is his test.

“When I first came to this country my mission was to get a top trainer and then to win my fights,” added Ngabu. “I come from a small country where the sport is not famous, not big. So these are the things I need to do to show me to the world and what I can do.

“The British fans are the best in the world but I’m focused only on my job. I want to reach the top and to do that I need to beat Lawerence Okolie. I know he is the best Cruiserweight in the U.K, that is why I have to fight him to get him out of my way. I’m ready to go!”

Okolie vs. Ngabu is part of a huge night of action in London.

Main event sees WBA Super-Lightweight Champion Regis Prograis (24-0, 20 KOs) and IBF Super-Lightweight Champion Josh Taylor (15-0, 13 KOs) square off for the World Boxing Super Series Ali Trophy, Liverpool Heavyweight fan favourite David Price (25-6, 20 KOs) steps in to face Derek Chisora (31-9, 22 KOs) in a huge all-British clash, three weight World Champion Ricky Burns (43-7-1, 16 KOs) tackles former IBF Lightweight ruler Lee Selby (27-2, 9 KOs) in an intriguing match-up at 135lbs, Conor Benn (15-0, 10 KOs) defends his WBA Continental Welterweight title against Steve Jamoye (26-7-2, 5 KOs), German Super-Middleweight talent Denis Radovan (12-0-1, 5 KOs) meets former Commonwealth Champion Luke Blackledge (26-8-2, 9 KOs), Watford Bantamweight prospect Shannon Courtenay (3-0, 1 KO) aims to go 4-0, Houston Middleweight talent Austin Williams (3-0, 3 KOs) fights in the UK for the first time and Berlin’s Abass Baraou (7-0, 4 KOs) takes on John O’Donnell (33-2, 11 KOs) for the WBC International Super-Welterweight title.