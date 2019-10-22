‘Thrilla at the Villa 2’ takes place Nov 8 at Grand Villa Casino

RINGSIDE

Burnaby’s premier professional boxing event, The Thrilla at the Villa 2 returns to the city on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Grand Villa Casino. Presented by Alliance Boxing Promotions, this action-packed event will feature both local and international elite athletes from both British Columbia and Mexico.

Local boxers include B.C’s former Super Middleweight Champion JY Kim, along with Surrey’s undefeated Buneet Bisla. Competing internationally are Mexican opponents Jose de Jesus “El Changuito” Macias and Isaac “Kin Ban” Mireles.

This highly anticipated 8-round fight will be the main event as both boxers look to defend their impressive records of 26-9-3 and 8-8-0, respectively.

Boxing legend, former Mexican National Middleweight and interim WBA World Light Middleweight Champion Rigoberto Álvarez will be cornering several of the Mexican boxers, and will be available to interview via translator.

“After selling out the first Thrilla at the Villa event back in May, we were overwhelmed by the number of requests we received to host a second event,” said Anna Farrant, Co-Founder of Vancouver boxing studio All City Athletics and Alliance Boxing Promotions.

“This time around, we wanted to bring the event back even stronger with more professional matches that give local boxers the chance to compete at an international level.”

The official Thrilla at the Villa 2 weigh-in will take place on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5:30pm to 6:30pm and will be open to the media. Interviews with the athletes, Rigoberto Álvarez, and Alliance Boxing promotions can be arranged. Reserved VIP seating for media is available upon request.