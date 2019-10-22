Sonny Conto remains undefeated with one round stoppage

RINGSIDE

Split-T Management’s Sonny Conto remained undefeated with a stoppage after the 1st round over Steve Lyons in a bout that took place this past Friday night at The Liacouras Center in Conto’s hometown of Philadelphia.

Conto dominated the action against the 11-fight veteran as he used his jab and right hand effectively to the point that Lyons did not want anymore punishment from the 23 year-old Conto.

With the win, the South Philadelphia native upped his perfect mark to 5-0 with four knockouts.

Lyons of Larose, Louisiana was the most experienced foe of Conto’s young career is now 5-6.