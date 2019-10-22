Oscar De La Hoya denies ‘completely false’ sexual assault claims

World Boxing News

📸 Stacey Verbeek

Golden Boy Promotions have released a statement denying any shred of truth in allegations made against Chairman Oscar De La Hoya.

News website TMZ made claims of a ‘Jane Doe’ complaint against De La Hoya, including a graphic sexual assault.

It’s outlined in what are said by TMZ to be L.A County court documents that De La Hoya forced his hand inside the female victim’s vagina.

‘Jane Doe’ also claims the former world champion was high on alcohol and cocaine when the incident took place in his home.

Twenty-four hours after the story broke, Golden Boy issued the following response: “A frivolous lawsuit was filed recently alleging that Oscar De La Hoya sexually assaulted ‘Jane Doe,’ which is completely false.

“Oscar is a very successful businessman. He’s running one of the country’s leading sports and entertainment companies. Thus he’s a prime target.

“It is worth noting that both recent lawsuits have been filed by the same attorney who is looking to make a name for himself.

“We vehemently deny these allegations. We look forward to vigorously defending Oscar’s good name and reputation.”

The attorney in question was named as Greg Kirakosian, who is seeking substantial damages for sexual battery. Also gender violence, negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

De La Hoya is now ready to fight for his reputation. They came around the same time he made a speech at the WBC Convention.

Asked by President Mauricio Sulaiman to open the ceremony taking place in Cancun, the timing couldn’t have been worse for De La Hoya.







ALLEGATIONS

Some of the quotes provided by TMZ on the case include:

‘Ultimately held her down with one arm while forcefully trying to insert his fist into Plaintiff’s vagina’

‘Repeatedly said no. She demanded that De La Hoya stop. However, De La Hoya overpowered her. He suddenly and forcefully pushed his hand and fist into Plaintiff’s vagina.’

‘Felt extreme swelling and pain for which she was prescribed medication at urgent care.’

‘Sought treatment with a Doctor of Psychology and Certified Sex Therapist. They diagnosed Plaintiff with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder arising from the sexual battery by De La Hoya.’

Golden Boy’s legal team is now on the case.