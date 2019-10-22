Who are the current Lineal World Champions in boxing?

World Boxing News provides a list of lineal world champions through the seventeen weight classes currently active in boxing.
Minimum accolades to be considered ‘lineal’ are three world titles from 1985 to 1988 and at least four thereafter since.
Recognized organizations come from the WBC, WBA, IBF, IBO and WBO.
Moving up in weight, therefore vacating titles ends the line. Two world titles are no longer considered lineal, only unified.
Therefore, it’s become increasingly difficult to fully become a ‘lineal’ ruler in any division.
As they say, ‘you have to be the man who beat the man’. To become ‘that man’, you now need to overcome the politics and win four championships.
At present, only Tyson Fury at heavyweight and Canelo Alvarez at middleweight are seen as ‘lineal’ world champions.
The female division can boast a trio in middleweight ruler Claressa Shields, Cecilia Braekhus at welterweight and Katie Taylor at lightweight.
Holder: Vacant
Current Number One: Wanheng Menayothin
Last Held: N/A
Holder: Vacant
Current Number One: Ken Shiro
Last Held: N/A
Holder: Vacant
Current Number One: Kosei Tanaka
Last Held: Pre-dated to 1966
Holder: Vacant
Current Number One: Juan Estrada
Last Held: Pre-dated to 1984
Holder: Vacant
Current Number One: Naoya Inoue (2 titles)
Last Held: Pre-dated to 1972
Holder: Vacant
Current Number One: Rey Vargas
Last Held: N/A
Holder: Vacant
Current Number One: Gary Russell Jr.
Last Held: Pre-dated to 1964
Holder: Vacant
Current Number One: Leo Santa Cruz
Last Held: Pre-dated to 1967
Holder: Vacant
Current Number One: Vasyl Lomachenko (3 titles)
Previous Holder: N/A
Female Holder: Katie Taylor
Holder: Vacant
Current Number One: Mikey Garcia
Last Held: Terence Crawford (2017)
Holder: Vacant
Female Holder: Cecilia Braekhus
Current Number One: Errol Spence
Last Held: Floyd Mayweather 2015
Holder: Vacant
Current Number One: Julian Williams
Last Held: Winky Wright 2005
Holder: Canelo Alvarez
Previous Holder: Gennadiy Golovkin (2017 – 2018)
Female Holder: Claressa Shields
Holder: Vacant
Current Number One: Callum Smith
Last Held: Joe Calzaghe (2007)
Holder: Vacant
Current Number One: Artur Beterbiev
Last Held: Joe Calzaghe (2008)
Holder: Vacant
Current Number One: Mairis Briedis
Last Held: Oleksandr Usyk (2018)
Holder: Tyson Fury
Previous Holder: Wladimir Klitschko (2011- 2015)