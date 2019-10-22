Who are the current Lineal World Champions in boxing?

World Boxing News

📸 DAZN

World Boxing News provides a list of lineal world champions through the seventeen weight classes currently active in boxing.

Minimum accolades to be considered ‘lineal’ are three world titles from 1985 to 1988 and at least four thereafter since.

Recognized organizations come from the WBC, WBA, IBF, IBO and WBO.

Moving up in weight, therefore vacating titles ends the line. Two world titles are no longer considered lineal, only unified.

Therefore, it’s become increasingly difficult to fully become a ‘lineal’ ruler in any division.

As they say, ‘you have to be the man who beat the man’. To become ‘that man’, you now need to overcome the politics and win four championships.

At present, only Tyson Fury at heavyweight and Canelo Alvarez at middleweight are seen as ‘lineal’ world champions.

The female division can boast a trio in middleweight ruler Claressa Shields, Cecilia Braekhus at welterweight and Katie Taylor at lightweight.

LINEAL STATUS – BOXING DIVISIONS (2019)

MINIMUMWEIGHT

Holder: Vacant

Current Number One: Wanheng Menayothin

Last Held: N/A

LIGHT FLYWEIGHT

Holder: Vacant

Current Number One: Ken Shiro

Last Held: N/A

FLYWEIGHT

Holder: Vacant

Current Number One: Kosei Tanaka

Last Held: Pre-dated to 1966

SUPER FLYWEIGHT

Holder: Vacant

Current Number One: Juan Estrada

Last Held: Pre-dated to 1984

BANTAMWEIGHT

Holder: Vacant

Current Number One: Naoya Inoue (2 titles)

Last Held: Pre-dated to 1972

SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT

Holder: Vacant

Current Number One: Rey Vargas

Last Held: N/A

FEATHERWEIGHT

Holder: Vacant

Current Number One: Gary Russell Jr.

Last Held: Pre-dated to 1964

SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT

Holder: Vacant

Current Number One: Leo Santa Cruz

Last Held: Pre-dated to 1967

LIGHTWEIGHT

Holder: Vacant

Current Number One: Vasyl Lomachenko (3 titles)

Previous Holder: N/A

Female Holder: Katie Taylor

LIGHT WELTERWEIGHT

Holder: Vacant

Current Number One: Mikey Garcia

Last Held: Terence Crawford (2017)

WELTERWEIGHT

Holder: Vacant

Female Holder: Cecilia Braekhus

Current Number One: Errol Spence

Last Held: Floyd Mayweather 2015

SUPER WELTERWEIGHT

Holder: Vacant

Current Number One: Julian Williams

Last Held: Winky Wright 2005

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Holder: Canelo Alvarez

Previous Holder: Gennadiy Golovkin (2017 – 2018)

Female Holder: Claressa Shields







SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT

Holder: Vacant

Current Number One: Callum Smith

Last Held: Joe Calzaghe (2007)

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Holder: Vacant

Current Number One: Artur Beterbiev

Last Held: Joe Calzaghe (2008)

CRUISERWEIGHT

Holder: Vacant

Current Number One: Mairis Briedis

Last Held: Oleksandr Usyk (2018)

HEAVYWEIGHT

Holder: Tyson Fury

Previous Holder: Wladimir Klitschko (2011- 2015)