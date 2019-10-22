James Kirkland set for six-rounder, opponent named for Nov 9

RINGSIDE

Professional championship boxing returns to the Alamodome on November 9th with Alamo City Fight Night! Davies Entertainment presents an incredible boxing event in the heart of San Antonio, Showcasing seven prize fighters fighting under the Davies Entertainment banner.

Texas knockout artist James Kirkland (33-2, 29 KO) returns to the ring after making quick work of his last opponent in the first round.

Kirkland has been one of boxing’s most explosive fighters with knockout wins over Brian Vera, Joel Julio, Alfredo Angulo, and Glen Tapia.

Kirkland looks to make another run toward a championship taking on the “New Orleans Nightmare” Jas Phipps (10-7, 5 KO) in a six round Middleweight bout.

Alamo City Fight Night will also feature San Antonio’s Eddie Ortiz (9-0-2, 4KO) defending his World Boxing Council USNBC Silver Middleweight Title against hard hitting veteran Alexis Camacho (22-6, 20 KO) in an eight round Middleweight contest.

The fight card has an incredible lineup of up and coming talent including San Antonio’s Benjamin Whitaker (12-3, 3 KO), a crafty ring technician who brutally knocked out his last opponent, San Antonio’s Daniel Baiz (13-2, 5KO), Eduardo Garza (14-2, 7 KO), Carlos Villa (14-3 6 KO) And the pro debut of Jeffrey Stern. Also featured on the card, Selina “The Aztec Queen” Barrios (sister of world champ Mario Barrios) , and Brown Nevarez.

The event will also showcase Davies Entertainment Music artists Vi$ion, Daniel Leon, and Bankreaux performing during ring introductions. Additional Information is available at www.daviesentertainment.com