Floyd Mayweather shares Oscar De La Hoya sexual assault allegations

World Boxing News

📸 Chris Farina

Floyd Mayweather and Oscar De La Hoya haven’t seen eye-to-eye for years. Things don’t seem to be getting any better.

The pair of legends have taken pride in posting several derogatory reports on each other over the years. This week is no different.

De La Hoya stands accused of sexual assault in a drunken and drug-fuelled stupor, something Mayweather decided to share with his huge following.

A flood of comments then began to filter through about the allegations, which included De La Hoya forcing his hand into a woman’s private area.

Responses included:

De La Hoya don’t need a costume for Halloween. He’s already a clown. The fact that Floyd is sharing it makes this 10 times more funnier. No Lol no, If this is true then goddamn, But why are you posting this Mayweather, why? I was like that’s interesting then I saw Floyd Mayweather posted it then I was like they got personal beef it looks like it LOL Not sure why you would feel the need to revel in this news. Be careful Floyd. If these allegations aren’t true, he can sue you for defamation of character. This is not good. Someone trying to milk a weaning cow.

Previously, Mayweather and De La Hoya have been at loggerheads, repeatedly sharing Instagram insults.

“It didn’t matter if Canelo ate his PED steak or not this night, this was by far the easiest fight of my career! Connor McQuitter was a way better fighter than Canelo’s cheating ass and I beat the brakes off him too!”







And: ’11yrs ago, I fought her and her name is Oscar ‘Golden Girl’ Dela Hoya. Please leave the most disrespectful caption you can think of’ – are just two from Mayweather.

De La Hoya has fired back in reference to Mayweather’s domestic violence charges in the past.

“Hey, @Canelo someone is salty about your record breaking contract with @dazn_usa. Good thing we will never resort to hitting women” with the very subtle hashtags “#DomesticAbuser,” “#DomesticViolence.”

SOUR

It’s all very sour and uncalled for from two of the best fighters of the modern era.

They fought in 2007 with Mayweather taking a split decision and De La Hoya’s PPV crown.

Both are now promoters in their own right and giving back to the sport they love.

It’s a pity they don’t have any love for each other anymore.