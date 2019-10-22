After sparring, David Haye has first-hand knowledge of David Price threat

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

Ex-world champion David Haye has a familiarity with his fighter’s opponent that not many managers can relate to this weekend.

Haye’s mount Derek Chisora was dealt with huge disappointment as his grudge match with Joseph Parker was officially called off at the start of this month.

Parker, New Zealand’s first heavyweight world champion, withdrew from the bout with illness after being bitten by a spider.

Parker’s manager David Higgins revealed the bite had left him ‘fatigued’. They had no choice but to pull out from the showdown.

Following the announcement of Parker, Eddie Hearn acted swiftly in replacing him with 2008 Olympian David Price.

Price, like Chisora, is currently on riding high after overcoming Dave Allen in his most recent offering.

According to Haye, ‘WAR’ is in the right frame of mind to deal with the late switch-up of opponent.

Haye is backing him to deliver the goods in London once again.

The former two-weight champion also has first-hand experience of dealing with Price, who signed a three-year fight deal to fight under the Hayemaker Promotions banner after joining the professional circuit early in his career.

“Derek is a fighter who was obviously willing to jump in the ring with anyone. Parker being forced out of the bout due to illness was naturally a huge blow. But Derek has remained focused and in the gym,” Haye said.

“In recent years many had written him off but his emphatic destruction of Szpilka inside two rounds in July sent out a message to the boxing world.







SPARRING

“I’ve known Price since I first sparred him in 2005 when he was a young promising amateur. He used his impressive 6’9 frame and talent to capture an Olympic Bronze medal in Beijing in 2008.

“Going on to turn professional less than a year later on a Hayemaker Promotions show. So admittedly it’s a little strange that a decade later he will be in the opposing corner.

“I’m well aware Price on his day can cause any Heavyweight nightmares. Derek thrives on challenge and wants to be in the biggest fights to get fans excited.

“It’s a must win fight for both men and business is business, friendship aside, it’s time to go to work for both fighters.

“On Saturday 26th October expect a destructive showdown between two heavyweights out to prove themselves in the division.”

London’s O2 Arena has become the new home of Chisora. Since the turn of 2018, the heavyweight has fought all six of his fights at the venue and is a firm favorite with fans. Meanwhile, Price has won twice at the arena previously with stoppage wins over Allen and Tom Little.

While it’s not the fight we were anticipating, UK fans will be relishing a domestic dust-up between two heavyweight titans.