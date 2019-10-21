EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Tyson Fury cutman displays gloves used for sparring

Phil Jay

Tyson Fury cutman Jorge Capetillo has provided a walk-through video rejected claims the heavyweight’s gloves were tampered with for sparring.

Former training camp member Nicholas Asberry made a recent allegation that Fury had padding removed from gloves in order to inflict further damage on his sparring partners.

Asberry stated: “We have lost so many people to boxing over the years. We lost another soldier (Patrick Day) this week.

“I chose to post this video to bring awareness to how dangerous and dirty boxing can be!

“I believe Fury’s camp took out padding from Tyson’s gloves,” he added.

On the back of trainer Ben Davison issuing a firm dismissal, Capetillo went one further. The experienced cornerman talked World Boxing News through the whole situation.

Capetillo explained Fury always has a new shipment of gloves sent for each camp. None have ever had any padding removed.

“Since Tyson has been here in Las Vegas, he always has new deliveries of gloves sent for each camp,” Capetillo exclusively told World Boxing News.

‘Tyson has to first take care of his fists and take care of his sparring partners,” he added.

The man accredited with saving Fury’s undefeated record against Otto Wallin recently wanted nothing but transparency surrounding the Las Vegas camps.

He went on to go through the different varieties in order to clarify the situation as it stands.

LEGAL

There could potentially be a legal matter for Asberry to answer. This is dependent on which direction Fury wants to go.

Frank Warren, Fury's UK promoter, has always been on the ball regarding any derogatory comments regarding his fighters.







‘The Gypsy King’ has a solid reputation as someone who looks after his sparring partners, none of whom have ever made that kind of complaint.

It could well be that Asberry’s video contained gloves which were never used by Fury.

WBN has since reached out to the American for further comment.