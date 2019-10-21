Patrick Day Go Fund Me Page hits $35k of $1m target as boxers dig deep

World Boxing News

📸 Melina Pizano

A Go Fund Me page set up for tragic boxer Patrick Day has surpassed the $35,000 mark since launching over the weekend.

Day, 27, sadly passed away from injuries suffered in a defeat to Charles Conwell earlier this month and his family is now coming to terms with an unimaginable loss.

Almost 300 donations have so far been made, with Jermell Charlo giving $7,500 and Badou Jack $2,500 respectively.

Sergio Mora gave a generous $1,000, with Patrick Aristhene, who set up the page alongside the Day family, also matching the four-figure sum.

To donate, please visit the page HERE

Many have asked about helping #PatrickDay’s family with expenses. This @gofundme was set up by his best friend and his brother; proceeds will go to his Mom. 🙏 Fundraiser by Patrick Aristhene : MEDICAL EXPENSE & SUPPORT FOR PATRICK DAY'S FAMILY https://t.co/py0uygdKGR — Charles Conwell (@CharlesConwell) October 20, 2019

PATRICK DAY – GO FUND ME

Ladies and gentlemen, as seen across all media platforms and news outlets, the world has suffered an irreplaceable loss in the tragic death of professional boxer, son and brother, in Patrick Day.

Patrick Day passed away on Wednesday October 16th due to his injuries sustained in the boxing ring on Saturday October 12th in Chicago.

During his time in the hospital, the Day family has accumulated expenses that they will need support covering. Also with aid to go towards supporting his mother.

It is no secret that Patrick was a special soul. His love and warmth was felt by all who came across him.

From mentoring young children in the Freeport PAL boxing gym, to going down to local schools and speaking words of inspiration and encouragement to young people. Patrick always made the time and effort to add something positive to the world he was in.

We are all lucky to have had someone like him on this earth for the time that we did.

And even if you never met him, to see the number of people hurt by his loss should be a testimony as to the type of person he was.

PLEASE send what you can, as soon as you can, to make sure the Day family has zero worries of any financial burden from here on out.

BOXING

WE PARTICULARLY ASK THAT THOSE IN POWER IN THE BOXING COMMUNITY ACROSS THE WORLD, STEP UP IN THE BIGGEST WAY POSSIBLE AND MAKE GOOD ON THEIR WORD TO AID THE FAMILY OF ONE OF PROFESSIONAL BOXING’S BRIGHTEST AND PUREST MEN!!

WE HOPE THAT THOSE IN POWER WILL ALSO WORK ON CHANGING THE SPORT AND PUT SOMETHING TOWARD THE LEGACY OF PATRICK ‘ALL’ DAY!

This GoFundMe is set up by Patrick Aristhene and is supported by the Day family. As of now, this is the ONLY GOFUNDME PAGE THAT IS DIRECTLY LINKED TO THE DAY FAMILY!!

Thank you!