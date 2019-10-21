Oscar De La Hoya accused of drug-fuelled, drunken assault on woman

World Boxing News

📸 Stacey Verbeek

Golden Boy CEO Oscar De La Hoya has been accused of sexual assault and battery in official L.A County Superior Court documents.

The former boxer-turned promoter is being sued by a woman he previously had a consensual sexual relationship with.

Known only as ‘Jane Doe’ in the complaint obtained by TMZ Sports on Monday, the victim says De La Hoya forced himself on her in a drink and drug-fuelled attack.

According to TMZ, she described herself as a ‘licensed vocational nurse’ who began having sex with De La Hoya in 2016.

The incident in question happened in November 2017. It is shocking in its description.

After accepting an invitation to De La Hoya’s house, the woman spotted ‘a bag of what appeared to be cocaine’ alongside alcohol in the kitchen.

When spurning his drunken advances, Jane Doe described what happened next.

De La Hoya is said to have ‘ultimately held her down with one arm while forcefully trying to insert his fist into Plaintiff’s vagina’ – say the court records.

She ‘repeatedly said no. She demanded that De La Hoya stop. However, De La Hoya overpowered her. He suddenly and forcefully pushed his hand and fist into Plaintiff’s vagina.”

It’s alleged De La Hoya then laughed as the woman left. She later adds that she ‘felt extreme swelling and pain for which she was prescribed medication at urgent care.’

Then ‘sought treatment with a Doctor of Psychology and Certified Sex Therapist who diagnosed Plaintiff with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder arising from the sexual battery by De La Hoya.’

No mention of police action was reported in the documents. But the victim says she’s since suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Attorney Greg Kirakosian, representing Doe in a lawsuit, is seeking damages for sexual battery. Plus gender violence, negligence and intentional infliction of emotional distress.







THE ONE

It’s not the first time De La Hoya has been linked to drugs and alcohol. The ten-time world title holder has been to rehab previously when things got too much.

Famously in 2013, De La Hoya missed Canelo’s fight ‘The One’ with Floyd Mayweather. Instead, he checked in for assistance with his habits during fight week.

Oscar and his team are yet to comment on this allegation.