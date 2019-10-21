Nigel Benn looks sharp at 55 as British legend shares ring with son Conor

World Boxing News

Nigel Benn is looking sleek, sharp and in the best shape possible for a man of his age ahead of an astonishing comeback to the sport.

Sharing the ring with son Conor as both prepare for separate bouts, Nigel seems a picture of health at 55 years old.

Benn, a two-time world champion, returns from a 23-year absence on November 23 against dangerous ex-WBC title holder Sakio Bika.

Much has been made of the fact ‘The Dark Destroyer’ is fighting again. But judging his movement he hasn’t lost a step.

The UK legend just doesn’t look anything near his five and a half decades. This fact should put any doubter’s minds at rest.

Conor, on the other hand, is back in action this weekend on the undercard of Regis Prograis vs Josh Taylor in London.

Facing Laszlo Toth in a ten-rounder, Benn is edging closer to a huge fight and possible titles in 2020.

Undefeated in 15 bouts, Benn Jr. says, “It’s been a blessing having the old man in camp.”

It’s been a blessing having the old man in camp 🖤 #TheDestroyer #TeamBenn pic.twitter.com/AZCtXAgpAa — Conor Nigel Benn (@ConorNigel) October 19, 2019

First revealing the news of his dad’s comeback in an exclusive interview with WBN, Conor has backed his father all the way.

It’s now up to Benn to do the rest despite having nothing to prove due to his previous standout record.







LICENCE

Nigel even had to release a statement denying he was refused a licence to box.

“I can confirm that I have made a formal application for a boxing licence,” said Benn. “I refute the claims that I re-applied for a licence with any other (BBBofC) accredited sanctioning body as has been stated in the press.

“Therefore, I have not been refused a licence as alleged. It is my decision to box again (although may be seen by some as ‘controversial’).

“However, unlike many boxers, I have continued to maintain my fitness. I’ve had a healthy lifestyle since my last fight with Steve Collins,” he said.

Benn added: “I acknowledge the risks associated with the sport. I fully understand the importance of being fully assessed by medical professionals.

“I have undergone numerous and regular medical investigations to confirm this, including periodic MRI brain scans.

“Now that I’m in the UK, within the next few weeks I have welcomed a further series of tests, including another MRI brain scan to provide clear clarification of my state of health.

“Additional safeguarding (will be available) at ringside for my fight (which far exceeds the criteria of any other sanctioning organization).”