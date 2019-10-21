Heavyweight Darmani Rock scores twelfth knockout, now 17-0

RINGSIDE

📷Deborah Carbone

Heavyweight Darmani Rock remained undefeated after Maurenzo Smith retired on his stool after round two of their scheduled eight-round heavyweight bout at The Met Philadelphia.

The bout headlined an eight-bout card that was promoted by Hard Hitting Promotions and Live Nation.

Rock dominated the abbreviated bout by using his quick jab, and in round two started mixing in some hard right hands. Smith never seemed to be in serious trouble but for some reason pulled the plug on the bout following the 2nd frame.

Rock of Philadelphia is now 17-0 with 12 knockouts. Smith of Houston is 21-12-4.

Jeremy Cuevas stopped Rondale Hubbert in round four of their scheduled six-round super lightweight bout.

In round three, Cuevas whacked Hubbert with a huge left that sent him to the canvas. Seconds later, it was a booming left that sent Hubbert down a second time. Hubbert was sent to the deck again in the round with a left to the body.

Cuevas ended thing with another body shot in the 4th frame that put Hubbert down again, and referee Benjy Esteves stopped the bout at 1:46.

Cuevas of Philadelphia is now 12-1 with nine knockouts. Hubbert of Minneapolis, MN is 13-10,

Gadwin Rosa stopped Danny Flores in round two of their scheduled six-round super featherweight bout.

Rosa landed hard head and body shots until referee Eric Dali stopped the fight at 1:10.

Rosa of Ocala, FL is 11-1 with nine knockouts. Flores of Mexico City is 15-18.

Christian Tapia remained perfect by stopping Jorge Santos in round two of a six-round super featherweight contest.

Tapia dropped Santos with a thudding left hook to the body for which Santos could not beat the 10-count at 1:56.

Tapia of Coamo, PR is 10-0 with nine knockouts. Santos of Monterrey, MEX is 7-9.

Benjamin Sinakin stopped Ferris Golden in round three of a scheduled four-round light heavyweight bout.

Sinakin battered Golden in the 3rd frame until the fight was stopped at 1:43.

Sinakin of Philadelphia is 5-0 with three knockouts. Golden of Findley, Ohio is 1-1.

In an action filled round, Jan Carlos Rivera stopped Ricardo Escaeda in their four-round welterweight bout.

After a furious exchange to begin the bout, Rivera floored Escaeda with a thunderous left hand.. Moments later, it was a crushing left to the head that sent Escaeda down on his back, and the fight was stopped at 1:43.

Rivera of Philadelphia is 4-0 with four knockouts. Escaeda of Monterrey, Mexico 4-17-1.

Alejandro Jimenez remained undefeated with a four-round unanimous decision over Jerrod Minor in a bantamweight fight.

Jimenez of New Hope, PA won by scores of 40-36 and 39-37 twice, and is now 5-0-1. Minor of Philadelphia is 1-8-2.

Saleem Kelly remained undefeated with a four-round unanimous decision over Jordan Rosario in a welterweight contest.

Kelly, 148 3/4 lbs of Cliffwood, NJ won by scores of 40-36 on all cards and is now 2-0. Rosario, 146 3/4 lbs of Jersey City, NJ is 3-10.