Cody Crowley wins again, improves to 18-0

RINGSIDE

Hometown hero and world-rated Canadian boxer Cody “The Crippler” Crowley made a major statement last night before a sold-out crowd, headlining a loaded “Homecoming V: Going Global” card, at Peterborough Memorial Centre in Peterborough, Canada.

“Homecoming V: Going Global”, presented by CCC Promotions, was the first boxing event streamed live and exclusively from Canada on UFC FIGHT PASS®, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports.

Crowley (18-0, 10 KOs), rated No. 9 in the world as a welterweight by the World Boxing Association (WBA), is a bonafide Peterborough sports franchise ready to take on the next level of world-class opponents.

The 26-year-old Irish Canadian boxer came out strong from the opening bell and the aggressive southpaw never let up en route to a 10-round shutout (100-90 X 3) triumph against his over-matched challenger from Montreal, “Super” Mian Hussain (16-2, 6 KOs). Crowley retained his CPNC National super welterweight crown with a totally dominate performance.

“It’s hard to knock a guy out when he goes into survival mode in the second round,” Crowley said after the fight. “People keep telling me they are going to come and fight, so I prepare for a dogfight every single time, but these guys don’t want to fight for some reason when I get in there. So, I have to go to the worst part of my game, which is boxing. I feel like I put on a good clinic. I was touching his head and touching his body. I was even pulling back my punches and changing direction.

“I had so much pressure on me. I had Dana White, the biggest promoter in the world, watching Peterborough tonight. Who would have thought that? I’m beyond happy. My team, UFC FIGHT PASS…..this is just the start of our journey together.

“It was a great performance and a great show. I give myself an A- on performance and A+ on the promotion (Crowley is co-founder of CCC Promotions).”

Popular Canadian lightweight Tony “The Lightning” Luis (29-3, 10 KOs), past Interim World title challenger, won an eight-round unanimous decision over Ricardo “Riky” Lara (22-6, 10 KOs), of Mexico, in the co-featured event.

Canadian super lightweight Lucas Bahdi (5-0, 5 KOs) kept his perfect pro record intact, knocking out Mexican Victor Manuel “El Pimientas” Campos (6-9, 2 KOs) in the opening round.

Four-time New Zealand amateur champion Patrick “Magic” Mailata (3-0, 2 KOs) remained undefeated, winning all four rounds on the three judges’ scorecards, versus previously unbeaten Jorge Sevilla “Bombon” Acosta (2-0, 2 KOs).

In the UFC FIGHT NIGHT opener, New York heavyweight Moses Johnson (5-0, 5 KOs) extended his perfect pro record, stopping Mexican Jose Manuel “Dinamita” Paredes (3-4-3) in round

Undefeated Canadian super lightweight Mazlum Akdeniz (10-0, 4 KOs) impressed against Hungarian knockout artist Adam “Bad Boy” Mate (28-16, 21 KOs), registering a second-round knockout.

United Kingdom super lightweight Adam “Hitman” Hague (16-1-1, 2 KOs) won a six-round unanimous decision versus his previously undefeated Mexican foe, Alan “Superman” Ayala (7-1, 3 Kos).

In the opening match of the night, Canadian super lightweight Jessica “The Cobra” Camara (7-1, 0 KOs) decisioned Beatriz Jimenez (6-3, 1 KO), of Mexico.

Complete results below:

OFFICIAL RESULTS

MAIN EVENT – CPBC NATIONAL SUPER WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Cody Crowley (18-0, 10 KOs), Champion, Peterborough, Ottawa Canada

WDEC10 (100-90, 100-90, 100-90)

Mian Hussain (16-2, 6 KOs), Montreal, Quebec, Canada

(Crowley CPC National super lightweight title)

CO-FEATURE – LIGHTWEIGHTS

Tony Luis (29-3, 10 KOs), Cornwell, Ontario, Canada

WDEC8 (78-74, 77-75, 77-75)

Ricardo Lara (22-7, 10 KOs), El Grullo, Jalisco, Mexico

SUPER LIGHTWEIGHTS

Lucas Bahdi (5-0, 5 KOs), Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada

WKO1

Victor Manuel Campos (6-9, 2 KOs), Jesus Maria, Aquascalientes, Mexico

HEAVYWEIGHTS

Patrick Mailata (3-0, 2 KOs), Las Vegas, NV by way of Samoa and New Zealand

Wdec4 (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Jorge Seveilla Acosta (2-1, 2 KOs), Campeche, Mexico

Moses Johnson (5-0, 5 KOs), Huntington, NY, USA

WTKO2

Jose Manuel Paredes (3-4-3, 2 KOs), Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

WELTERWEIGHTS

Mazlum Akdeniz (10-0, 5 KOs), Montreal, Quebec, Canada

WTKO2

Adam Mate (28-16, 21 KOs), Budapest, Hungary



SUPER LIGHTWEIGHTS

Adam Hague (16-1-1, 2 KOs), Glossop, Derbyshire, UK

WDEC6 (60-54, 59-55, 59-55)

Alan Ayala (7-1, 3 KOs), Guadalahara, Jalisco, Mexico

FEMALE SUPER LIGHTWEIGHTS

Jessica Camara (7-1, 0 KOs), Montreal, Quebec, Canada

WDEC6 (59-55, 59-55, 58-56)

Beatriz Jimenez (6-3, 1 KO), Tlalnepantia, Mexico.