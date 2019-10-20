UFC Gym – United Kingdom opens in Nottingham City Centre

RINGSIDE

📷UFCGYMUK

Europe’s first ever UFC GYM® officially opened its doors earlier this month, in Nottingham, United Kingdom, offering fitness, health and lifestyle enthusiasts of all ages and abilities a new and unique way to TRAIN DIFFERENT®.

Located in the heart of Nottingham’s city centre (Huntingdon Street, Nottingham, NG1 3NL), the premier fitness facility with18,000 sq. ft. of floor space, provides state-of-the-art equipment and amenities, and a wide range of dynamic group exercise and MMA classes with an unparalleled level of training and personal coaching.

This marks the first UFC GYM location to be opened in the UK as part of an exclusive 10-year partnership with TD Lifestyle plc., with plans to open more than 100 locations throughout the UK and Republic of Ireland in the largest development partnership in UFC GYM history to date.

“We’re so pleased to have opened the 1st UFC GYM in the UK as part of our development schedule and are excited to announce more locations soon. UFC GYM has options for the whole family to Train Different, and UFC GYM Nottingham is rapidly becoming the ultimate fitness experience destination” said Joe Long, UFC Gym UK Director.

Since debuting in 2009, UFC GYM has opened more than 150 locations throughout the United States, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Chile, Mexico, Oman, Philippines, Taiwan, Vietnam, the United Arab Emirates.

Inspired by the training regimes of world-class UFC® athletes, Nottingham’s UFC GYM offers a wide variety of high intensity mixed martial arts training programmes available to all ages (from 6+) and fitness levels, including a UFC GYM Octagon, Indoor Turf Area, Free Weights, Cardio Equipment, Bag Rack,& Matted Area, Strength & Conditioning Equipment, and MMA-style Youth Programming. The amenities also include Full-Service Locker Rooms which have private change area, family change and saunas.

UFC GYM Nottingham will also feature unlimited access to popular UFC GYM Ultimate classes such as Boxing Conditioning, Kickboxing Conditioning, DUT (a high-intensity interval training class), TRX®, and more, with all traditional Group Exercise classes available, in our high specification facility, for fitness enthusiasts to move, get fit and live a healthy life.

To further assist a healthy lifestyle, a UFC GYM Recovery area, providing pre and post-workout treatments and the Armbar restaurant, a fuel replacement food and drink outlet. Recovery services include cryotherapy, compression, and more.

“I’ve been hoping for some time now that we get UFC GYM in the UK. The facilities I’ve seen around the world are outstanding, and to have the first one in my hometown of Nottingham, is amazing. I couldn’t be more excited for the city and the people that will benefit from it” said Dan Hardy, former UFC welterweight and UFC GYM UK Ambassador.