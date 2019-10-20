Philip Bowes to get home advantage, faces Akeem Ennis-Brown vacant Comm. title

RINGSIDE

London promoter Mickey Helliet has secured home advantage for East End southpaw Philip Bowes when he bids to add the vacant British super-lightweight championship to his Commonwealth title.

Helliet won the purse bids to stage the fight between Bowes and Akeem Ennis-Brown for the title vacated by Robbie Davies.

The fight goes ahead at the York Hall in Bethnal Green on Saturday, November 29 when Bowes will aim to make history.

At 35, he can become the oldest fighter to win the British 140lbs belt.

Bowes has enjoyed a real fairytale under Helliet’s management.

Bowes, a skilled southpaw who reached the last eight of the Commonwealth Games in 2010, joined up with Helliet after a controversial points loss to Glenn Foot for the English title in May, 2017.

That was his third defeat in 18 fights, but Helliet was convinced Bowes had the potential to be a champion and secured him a Commonwealth title eliminator against Vusumzi Tyatyeka that he won on points.

Bowes won the Commonwealth belt by blasting out Benson Nyilawila inside two rounds and dominated Tom Farrell in his first defence in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

The fight with Ennis-Brown, an unbeaten southpaw from Gloucester whose 12-0 record includes a win over British welterweight champion Chris Jenkins, gives Bowes the chance to put his name alongside the likes of Ricky Hatton and Junior Witter as holders of the coveted British super-lightweight championship.

Ennis-Brown was set to compete in MTK’s Global Contract competition, but has decided instead to fight Bowes for two major belts.