‘Nigel Benn doesn’t have anything to prove’ – Norman

RINGSIDE

Benn Norman says the ring legend he’s named after is risking his legacy by fighting in his fifties.

Boxing crazy former professional Shaun Norman named his youngest son after ‘The Dark Destroyer,’ Nigel Benn, whose electrifying fights lit up the 1990s.

Norman has gone on to be a professional and the 22 year old flyweight looks to make it back to back wins at Leicester City FC’s King Power Stadium on Saturday, November 2.

Three weeks later, Benn returns to the ring at 55 to face Sakio Bika.

Norman said: “He obviously feels he has another fight in him and who’s to say he shouldn’t get in there and do it?

“But he was one of the best British fighters and doesn’t really have anything to prove.

“Bika is a lot younger than him and I just hope he doesn’t get a beating. The danger is, if Benn loses that’s what people will remember him for instead of all the great fights he had.

“From a young age I always knew who me and (elder brother) Louis were named after.

“I loved watching Benn’s fights, but I don’t box like him.

“I always liked flashy boxers who could switch. Junior Witter was one of my favourites and that’s who I tried to be like.”

Manager Carl Greaves said after watching Norman’s professional debut, a points win over Marius Vysniauskas in Nottingham in July, that Norman can be fast tracked towards a British title shot.

The Lonsdale belt is also the target for the elder Norman sibling, Louis.

He’s also matched at the King Power Stadium and Benn said: “We only boxed on the same show together once when we were amateurs and I can’t wait to do it again.”