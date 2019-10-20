Lee McGregor focused on claiming Lonsdale Belt on November 16

RINGSIDE

It’s the all-Scottish fight that has the boxing scene talking – and Lee McGregor is more inspired than ever.

The undefeated ‘Lightning’ (7-0, 6 KOs) bids to add Kash Farooq’s British bantamweight title to his Commonwealth crown on a sold-out #MTKFightNight at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena on November 16 – live on ESPN+ in the US in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV worldwide.

With all eyes on both sides of the Atlantic falling on the biggest Scottish bout for many, many years, McGregor is understandably full of fire.

McGregor said: “Winning the British title would mean so much to me but it’s not just about me – it would mean lots to my whole family too.

“My Dad has always said to me he’d love to see me win the British title so to do so in just my eighth fight two years after my professional debut would be great. I’m going to grasp this chance with both hands and take that British crown.

“I know Kash and he’s a good fighter. I’ve travelled all over with him as an amateur. I know a lot about him and I’ve sparred plenty of rounds with him. We know each other but we won’t look too much into that.

“I would say his strengths are his head movement and his timing. He’s got a few good attributes but he also has weaknesses I feel we can exploit. I’ll show them on fight night rather than talk about them. I’ll be victorious.”

Joining McGregor vs. Farooq on a colossal bill are world-ranked middleweight Luke Keeler, WBC International Silver super-welterweight king Kieran Smith, two-time Commonwealth Games medalist Reece McFadden, promising Irish products Paddy Donovan and Pierce O’Leary plus much, much more.