Kieran Smith to battle undefeated Vincenzo Bevilacqua on Nov 16

RINGSIDE

Kieran Smith will defend his WBC International Silver title against undefeated Vincenzo Bevilacqua when #MTKFightNight heads to the Emirates Arena in Glasgow on November 16.

Smith (15-0, 7 KOs) faces Bevilacqua (16-0) live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and worldwide on iFL TV, on a huge bill that features the all-Scottish showdown between Lee McGregor and Kash Farooq for the British and Commonwealth bantamweight titles.

Rising star Smith hasn’t put a foot wrong in his career so far, and he’s excited for another step up when he returns next month.

He said: “I’m excited to get back in there. I have been working hard behind the scenes with my coaches and I’ll definitely be ready for this fight.

“It makes for a great clash due to him being unbeaten and these are the fights I want to be in. I don’t know much about him but I know he’s 16-0 so it will be good.

“This is a massive show for Scotland and you can see that alone with how fast it has sold out. I’m not sure how he’ll react to my loud support, but believe me he is definitely coming into the lion’s den.

“I cannot wait and the Emirates Arena is going to be rocking for all of the boys on November 16.”

Along with the main event between McGregor and Farooq, A huge bill in Glasgow also features world-ranked star Luke Keeler, highly-rated prospect Pierce O’Leary and Paddy Donovan, local stars Tommy Philbin, Craig MacIntyre, Reece McFadden and Jack Turner, plus many more.