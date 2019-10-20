Frank Warren’s Midlands Mayhem tickets go on sale

RINGSIDE

Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions are heading to the Midlands to stage a bumper night of boxing at Arena Birmingham, Saturday November 30, live on BT Sport.

Tickets from £40 are now on sale via Ticketmaster and TheTicketFactory ahead of this massive night of boxing, the stars of Midlands Mayhem will descend on the Birmingham City football ground on Monday October 21st.

The bill is stacked with 50-50 clashes featuring six title fights, including 4 domestic bouts and a world championship contest. With more fights to be added, the show will feature:

Sam Bowen v Anthony Cacace (British Super Featherweight Championship)

Lerrone Richards v Lennox Clarke (British & Commonwealth Super Middleweight Championship

Zolani Tete v John Reil Casimero (WBO World Bantamweight Championship)

Chris Jenkins v Liam Taylor (British Welterweight Championship)

Sam Maxwell v Connor Parker (WBO European Super Lightweight Championship)

Hamzah Sheeraz will be involved in his first title fight

Ticket Prices:

£250 – Inner Ring Hospitality

£150 – Floor

£100 – Floor

£75 – Floor

£50 – Lower Tier

£40 – Upper Tier

Tickets are available now from £40 via Ticketmaster and TheTicketFactory