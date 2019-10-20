Eddie Hearn: Derek Chisora, David Price careers are on the line

World Boxing News

Eddie Hearn and David Price understand the task at hand as the Liverpudlian prepares to commence battle with Derek ‘War’ Chisora in a domestic battle at London’s O2 Arena.

The 2008 Olympian is back to winning ways having racked up three successive wins since back-to-back defeats to Russian duo Sergey Kuzmin and Alexander Povetkin.

His most recent victory over Dave Allen was one of his most satisfying to date after going into the fight as the underdog. If Price can prevail in London once again then he can expect to be in the frame for some huge fights in a red-hot heavyweight division next year.

“I’m very excited for this fight,” said Price. “Derek is a great competitor and I’m sure he’ll bring the best out of me.

“I kept in the gym all summer because I had a feeling I had to be ready for a call like this, and ready I am.”

Sky Sports were left sweating on their October 26 PPV card after the withdrawal of former heavyweight world champion Joseph Parker.

The Kiwi was due to face Chisora in the co-feature only to pull out with illness two weeks out.

Regis Prograis and Josh Taylor are set to headline the event with the WBA, IBF and Ring titles on offer as well as the Muhammad Ali Trophy in the World Boxing Super Series final.

Chisora – managed by former foe David Haye – previously criticized the main event between Regis Prograis and Josh Taylor.

In yet another outburst at a press conference, Chisora spoke of his ability to put bums on seats in the English capital and shared his disappointment of not headlining before deciding to leave the presser early.







HEARN

However, the seasoned pro can headline his own card with Parker next year should he come through Price.

“I’m delighted to get this fight over the line, It’s a huge all British Heavyweight fight on what will be one of the biggest boxing nights of the year,” said Eddie Hearn.

“It was frustrating to lose the Parker fight but I feel we now have a fight with even more curiosity and danger on October 26.

“The careers of both men are on the line, they will be giving it everything. It’s going to be a dramatic fight and dramatic night.”