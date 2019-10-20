‘TOO CLOSE’ – Andy Ruiz Jr. almost KO’s pad man during mitt workout

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

Andy Ruiz Jr. clipped one of his trainers during a pad workout this week as the heavyweight champ continues preparations for his rematch with Anthony Joshua.

The newly-turned 30 year-old unleashed an almighty hook when highly sharp on the mitts, almost taking out his coach in the process.

Posting the video to social media, big-punching Ruiz admitted that his actions were ‘too close’ as he checked everything was fine before continuing.

Dropping a considerable amount of excess weight, ‘The Destroyer’ is looking faster than ever in camp.

Mexico’s first-ever world top division title holder, Ruiz is currently in possession of four world title belts.

Ruiz puts them all on the line in a second clash with Joshua on December 7 in Saudi Arabia.

A purpose-built arena is in development to house the contest in Diriyah. It’s expected to be complete in super-quick time.

Head trainer Manny Robles says fans can expect a much-improved Ruiz for what is the most eagerly-anticipated encounter of the year.

“It’s time to turn the page, dreams do come true but now it is a reality and it’s time to go to work,” said Robles. “I can promise everybody and the fans here and across the world that Andy will be ready – he will be ready for the challenge.

“We respect Anthony Joshua and his team, he is a great fighter and we know that he is going to bring it. That is the reason why we need to be at our best come December 7.

“It’s part two, it’s a continuation of part one. Both fighters know each other and know what to expect from one another so there will be changes.

“We will have more time to prepare this time around and we have begun our preparation – there will be some changes and you can expect a better, faster, leaner and stronger Andy Ruiz than we saw the first time around,” he added.







SENIOR

Andy Ruiz Sr. labelled his son ‘The Mexican Rocky’ when airing his thoughts.

“I felt so proud of my son when he won the fight. It was a dream that we had when he was six years old. I believe that dreams come true. I have been working for this and thinking who was going to be champion of the world.

“Also, I had a dream I was going to have my Mexican Rocky and then it came true so I feel so happy. I’m thankful to Eddie Hearn for this opportunity.”