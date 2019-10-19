LIVE: Robbie Davies Jr. vs Lewis Ritson – Results from Newcastle

World Boxing News

World Boxing News provides results from Newcastle Arena as Super lightweights Robbie Davies Jr. and Lewis Ritson end their feud on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

John Docherty extended his perfect record to 7-0 with a dominant performance against Lewis Van Poetsch.

The super middleweight is hurtling towards a certain British title shot in 2020.

Liverpool’s Thomas Whittaker-Hart opened the evening’s action with a points win over Darryl Sharpe. Hart, now 3-0, is back in actin quickly in a homecoming bout on the Callum Smith vs John Ryder undercard on November 23.

Following up Hart was Newcastle’s own lass April Hunter, who won every round of her professional debut against Borislava Goranova.

As with the previous two bouts, super lightweight Terry Wilkinson won 40-36 against his opponent Daryl Pearce.

REMAINING BOUTS

18:00 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS FACEBOOK

8 x 3 mins Super-Welterweight contest

KIERON CONWAY 11st 2lbs 4oz v KONRAD STEMPKOWSKI 11st 2lbs 6oz

(Northampton) (Reading)

19:00 LIVE ON SKY SPORTS

8 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest

MARTIN BAKOLE 18st 12lbs 10oz v KEVIN JOHNSON 18st 4lbs 7oz

(Congo) (USA)

10 x 3 mins Eliminator for British Light-Heavyweight Title

LAWRENCE OSUEKE 12st 5lbs 10oz v RICKY SUMMERS 12st 5lbs 14oz

(Newcastle) (Sandwell)

10 x 2 mins Super-Middleweight contest

SAVANNAH MARSHALL 11st 11lbs 14oz v ASHLEIGH CURRY 12st 3lbs 2oz

(Hartlepool) (Texas)

12 x 3 mins British Super-Welterweight Title

TED CHEESEMAN 10st 13lbs 4oz⁣ v SCOTT FITZGERALD 10st 13lbs 2oz⁣

(London) (Preston)

12 x 3 mins Eliminator for WBA Super-Lightweight World Title

ROBBIE DAVIES JR 9st 13lbs 8oz⁣ v LEWIS RITSON 9st 13lbs 10oz⁣

(Liverpool) (Newcastle)

FLOAT

4 x 3 mins Welterweight contest

JOE LAWS 10st 7lbs 14oz v JUSTICE ADDY 10st 5lbs 2oz⁣

(Benwell) (Ghana)

4 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest

DARREN REAY 10st 1lbs 14oz v EDUARDO VALVERDE 10st 2oz

(Bedlington) (Spain)