Artur Beterbiev becomes top dog at 175 pounds, over to you Canelo

Ringside

📸 Mikey Williams

Artur Beterbiev became top dog at 175 pounds, at least for a fortnight, as the IBF champion added the WBC strap to his haul.

It was a savage light heavyweight battle that lived up to the Philadelphia billing.

In a back-a-forth affair, Beterbiev knocked out Oleksandr Gvozdyk in the tenth round to unify the light heavyweight titles Saturday evening at the Liacouras Center.

Beterbiev knocked down Gvozdyk three times in the 10th, as referee Gary Rosato immediately waved off the fight following the third knockdown.

The knockout artist, now 15-0 with 15 KO’s was behind on two of the three judges’ scorecards at the time of the stoppage.

“We work in the gym We work hard, and we have some targets,” Beterbiev said. “My first target, second target and other one comes soon.

“It doesn’t matter {who I fight next.} Anyone. I’m focused on title, not on name.”

The division moves on in two weeks’ time as Canelo Alvarez faces Sergey Kovalev for the WBO version.

Last week, Dmitry Bivol defend his WBA strap to keep himself in the frame for a unification of his own.

Abdukakhorov Defeats Collazo

Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (17-0, 9 KOs) maintained his status as the IBF No. 1 welterweight contender.

He scored a unanimous technical decision (99-91, 98-92 and 97-93) over former world title challenger Luis Collazo (39-8, 20 KOs) after a cut opened up above Collazo’s right eye in the 10th and final round.

“I’m the IBF No. 1 contender. So I would like to fight for the title fight next,” Abdukakhorov said.

“I wanted to fight Errol Spence Jr., but unfortunately he got in a car accident. I wish him a speedy recovery. If he’s ready to fight soon, I would like to fight him.

“If he has to vacate the title, then I will fight whoever they put in front of me.”

Collazo injured his biceps in the fifth round. He was unable to throw his left hand much throughout the second half of the fight.

“Hey, it is what it is. This is part of the sport,” Collazo said. “We’ll see what’s next.”







RESULTS

South Philadelphia-born heavyweight sensation Sonny “The Bronco” Conto (5-0, 4 KOs) knocked out Steven Lyons (5-6, 2 KOs) following the conclusion of the first round after Lyons cited an injury.

Light heavyweight contender Michael Seals (24-2, 18 KOs) knocked out Elio Trosch (14-9-2, 7 KOs) with a left hook at 1:38 of the opening round. Seals has won three in a row by knockout.

Joseph “Blessed Hands” Adorno (14-0, 12 KOs) made quick work of Damian Sosa (9-3, 7 KOs). He knocked out the Argentine veteran in the second round of a scheduled eight-round lightweight bout.

Josue “The Prodigy” Vargas (15-1, 9 KOs) won his ninth consecutive bout, securing an eight-round unanimous decision (80-72 3X) over Johnny Rodriguez (9-5-1, 6 KOs).

Super bantamweight prospect Jeremy “Magic Hands” Adorno (3-0, 1 KO) cruised to a four-round unanimous decision over Misael Reyes (1-3, 0 KOs) by scores of 40-35 2X and 38-37.

Julian “Hammer Hands” Rodriguez (18-0, 12 KOs) notched his second victory in three months, knocking out Leonardo Doronio (17-17-3, 11 KOs) in the sixth round of a super lightweight fight.