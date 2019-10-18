Errol Spence’s first words since crash haven’t gone down well with fans

World Boxing News

Errol Spence Jr. was released from hospital on Wednesday after a horror road traffic accident which could have easily caused his death.

The welterweight champion was not wearing a seatbelt and had alcohol in his system when he rolled his high-powered Ferrari Spider 488 in Dallas.

Thrown from the car, Spence suffered only superficial wounds and was allowed home after a period of observation.

Fans of the two-belt title holder were relieved, although some have since turned on Spence as he returned to social media.

Due to the seriousness of an impending DWI charge for intoxication at the wheel, ‘The Truth’ was lambasted for his first offering on Instagram.

Spence said: ‘No broken bones. I am a savage!!’ on the platform, which has not gone down well with the boxing community.

As the American was lucky to survive and would have had no control if a member of the public was involved at that exact moment, Spence’s words were in serious bad taste, according to some.

Comments included:

“Errol Spence boasting he’s a savage for not being seriously hurt after crashing drink driving🤬🤬”

What an idiot. Wonder how savage he’d think he is if he killed someone?

“Making a mistake is one thing, posting on your Instagram story after saying ‘no broken bones I’m savage’ is plain ridiculous.”

“Savage or an irresponsible drunk?”

“I’m glad you are okay from that horrible accident. However, I am greatly disappointed that your first public comment is I’m a savage. No sir you are blessed, all the glory be to GOD! When you woke up you can at least thank GOD in public.”







It now seems as if Spence has a bit of work to do in order to fully restore his reputation ahead of punishment by the Texas authorities.

Points on his license and a fine are certain to be handed down, and as long as Spence learns from what happened, surely that’s all can be asked.

A return to the ring should be unhindered for Spence, although previous talk from Leonard Ellerbe of a possible fight in December has long gone.

Terence Crawford and Manny Pacquiao remain the major targets, whilst Danny Garcia and Kudratillo Abdukakhorov are lined up as respective number ones with the WBC and IBF.

A rematch with Shawn Porter would also be most welcome for Spence.