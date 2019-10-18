Boxer suspended for biting opponent talks return as ban nears expiration

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

Kash Ali is looking to move on from his infamous defeat to David Price after teaming up with Dennis Hobson Promotions.

The Rotherham-based fighter has yet to return to the ring since his controversial bout with Price which saw him disqualified for biting the Olympian.

Ali’s suspension is set to end this month meaning he’ll be free to return. Ali is optimistic for what the future holds. He believes Hobson is the man to resurrect his career in the right direction alongside former heavyweight Richard Towers, who he is training with.

“I’m very excited to be teaming up with Dennis,” said Ali. “Dennis has worked with some good fighters.

“He’s taken them to the top, like Ricky Hatton, Clinton Woods and Jamie McDonnell. He knows the game and, at this stage of my career, can push me on.”

On how training has gone for his return, Ali added: “Training is going good with Richard. I’m loving it and learning new stuff.

“I’ve known Richard for a long time, have sparred with him before, and we’ve got a good relationship. He has boxed at heavyweight and sparred all the top guys. He’s also been around Manny Steward. So, he’s got good experience and I’m learning a lot.”

Since his contest with Ali, Price has gone on to beat Dave Allen and is currently preparing to take on Derek Chisora following Joseph Parker’s withdrawal.

Ali, who was impressed by his former foe’s performance against the ‘White Rhino’, reflected on his defeat before talking about his 2020 vision.







LEVELS

“The fight against Price was going how we expected. He’s a big puncher but when I watch it back, I did the hard part and didn’t get hit with anything stupid.

“I did take some shots but didn’t go down and recovered. The fifth round was my round, there’s no point talking about what could have been, but the truth is that he didn’t beat me, I beat myself.

“The only good thing is that it shows I’m at that level. With Price against Dave Allen, it was a one-sided boxing lesson, so it shows people where I’m at.

“I wasn’t right going into that fight, but I showed glimpses of what I’ve got.

“In 2020 I want to be in some big fights. At heavyweight, you’re only a couple of fights away from something big. If the British Title opportunity came along then I’d definitely want to fight for it, it’s a prestigious belt.

“I don’t want to stay at British level in the future though, I want to go beyond it,” he concluded.