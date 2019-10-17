World Boxing Council agree historic Ukraine Federation partnership

Ringside

World Boxing Council chiefs have agreed on a historic deal that sees the organization secure a lasting partnership with the country.

The WBC is now included in the list of International Sports Federations recognized by Ukraine.

A special order signed by the Minister of Youth and Sports Ihor Zhdanov.

Alina Shaternikova, vice president of the Professional Boxing League of Ukraine, announced the news through her social networks.

The WBC has had a close relationship with Ukraine. It comes via Vitali Klitschko, Oleksander Usyk, Viktor Postol, Vasyl Lomachenko and Oleksndr Gvozdyk.

Vital is now the Mayor of Kiev. This honor follows his illustrious career as a two-time WBC heavyweight champion.

Last year’s WBC Convention was held in Kiev, Ukraine, for the first time in history.

Wladimir Klitschko received a special belt for his contribution to the development of professional boxing.

Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield, Oscar de la Hoya, Shawn Porter, Humberto “Chiquita” Gónzález, Julio César Chávez and many more champions were present at this historic event.

The WBC and its President Mauricio Sulaiman, appreciate inclusion on this important list of Sports Federations recognized by this great nation.

WILDER v ORTIZ II

American Deontay Wilder, who’s heavyweight champion of the World Boxing Council, will face Cuban Luis Ortiz for the second time. He already defeated in March 2018.

This keenly awaited rematch will be the main event of FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View, on Saturday, November 23 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Wilder, 33, comes from defeating fellow countryman Dominic Breazeale by technical knockout in the first round on May 18.







He is undefeated with 41 wins. 40 of them came by KO. Wilder has one draw with Tyson Fury.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ will be defending his WBC belt for the 10th time, on this occasion versus Ortiz.

Ortiz, 40, has 31 victories in his record, 26 of them by KO, and a single defeat. He suffered it against Wilder in 2018.