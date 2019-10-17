‘I could’ – Mike Tyson responds to comeback calls at 53 after viral video

World Boxing News

📸 Stacey Verbeek

Mike Tyson has refused to consider any notion of an exhibition fight despite calls from desperate fans for the ‘Baddest Man on the Planet’ to return to the ring.

The boxer-turned-actor-turned-cannabis farm owner and podcast presenter is now 53 years old. But a recent video clip of the legend passing down his knowledge had some asking whether the New Yorker would make a comeback.

In a viral video clip, Tyson is seen giving advice on movement to MMA fighters Justin Gaethje and Ottman Azaitar.

The pair look on in awe as Tyson displays the frightening speed which saw him become the youngest heavyweight world champion of all time.

Blistering side-to-side movement, which was Tyson’s trademark, remains present. This is despite his advancing years.

The evidence had some asking if Tyson would fight again.

“You could still win a heavyweight title easily Champ. GOAT,” said one.

Another added: “With a good training camp he still puts to sleep several current heavyweight.”

“One more fight!” said a third.

With former opponent Evander Holyfield getting back in the ring at 56, and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. facing Jorge Arce at 57, Tyson was forced to disappoint his social media followers.

“I’m not getting back in the ring, but I could. Just paying it forward. Love talking to this generation of fighters,” said ‘Iron’ Mike.

Tyson last fought in 2005 when losing to Kevin McBride.

I’m not getting back in the ring but I could 😂 just paying it forward. Love talking to this generation of fighters. @Justin_Gaethje @OttmanAzaitar . pic.twitter.com/xlW57OJtch — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) October 17, 2019

One fighter older than Tyson is already making an astounding return to PROFESSIONAL boxing.

Nigel Benn has been sanctioned by a governing body in the UK at the age of 55.

‘The Dark Destroyer’ will don the gloves again in England’s second city of Birmingham on November 23.

Insisting he still has it, Benn has labelled himself ‘one of the fittest 55 year olds in the world’.

Benn’s opponent will be Sakio Bika, an ex-WBC title holder who only fought for a championship a few years ago.







TRILOGY

It seems a worrying trend that older fighters are making comebacks after lengthy absences. On the flip side, interest in say Tyson vs Holyfield III would be massive whenever it took place.

The last time Tyson and Holyfield shared the same space in combat was the infamous ‘Bite Fight’ of 1997, an incident which will live long in the memory.

A three two-minute round exhibition wouldn’t be out of the realms of possibility, but for now, Tyson remains happily retired.