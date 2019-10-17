Manny Pacquiao lands role in war movie, Floyd Mayweather talks continue

World Boxing News

Welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao has landed a role on the big screen as talks continue for a rematch with Floyd Mayweather.

Set to begin filming in 2020, Inspire Studios have begun promotion for their ‘Freedom Fighters’ project with Pacquiao on the official poster.

An upcoming Hollywood film, Senator Pacquiao is reportedly to play Colonel Macario Peralta Jr.

According to Inspire, events in ‘Freedom Fighters’ take place during World War II.

In the midst of chaos and destructions of World War II in Tapaz, Capiz, Philippines, eleven Americans, instead of surrendering to the Japanese Imperial Army decided to hide in the jungles. This is so they can help the local Filipinos devastated by the cruelties and evils of war.

Risking their own safety, they became beacons of hope. The bearers of healing. Their exemplary lives became powerful inspirations for all generations, across cultures around the globe!

Freedom Fighters highlights the inspiring real-life stories of the sacrificial love of the Americans. The courageous loyalty of the Filipinos, and the hidden goodness of the Japanese.

“Guerilla Wife (original working title) will dramatically show how hope triumphs over the evils of war. How honor overcomes betrayal. How heroism knows no racial or political boundaries, ultimately uniting all peoples of the world!” – Inspire Studios.

‘Pacman’ was last seen on the silver screen in 2013. Briefly appearing in Sylvester Stallone’s ‘Grudge Match’ offering with Robert De Niro.







MAYWEATHER

Meanwhile, further reports have surfaced from both stateside and in Asia regarding a second fight with Mayweather.

Pacquiao has been linked to facing his old adversary since signing a deal with Al Haymon almost a year ago.

Victories over Adrien Broner and Keith Thurman have proven Pacquiao only gets better with age as he approaches his 41st birthday.

Mayweather is now said to be interested in negotiating a contract to fight for real.

Originally, ‘Money’ only wanted a Japanese exhibition. Pacquiao then moved to insist on a full-blown Las Vegas Pay-Per-View.

Sean Gibbons, advisor to Pacquiao, spoke exclusively to WBN earlier this year.

He said: “Until we get any indication from Floyd, we’re carrying on.

“We will fight whoever is presented and try to make entertaining fights for another year into 2020. And that’s even though the Senator, at this point in his career, takes one fight at a time.

“Funnier things have happened in life. You just don’t know when that one day is, maybe the guys get the itch. Maybe he says, ‘I’m tired of people talking about it again.’”

It’s thought the American is now on board, whilst venues outside of the US have not been ruled out.

Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Japan and Las Vegas are all said to be in the running.

The 65,000 Allegiant Stadium ready for completion in August 2020. Therefore, Nevada may be the perfect venue to host.