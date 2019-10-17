DAZN: Jacobs vs Chavez Jr. delay / Haney vs Petrov / Munguia vs Vargas

World Boxing News

Number one sports app and streaming service DAZN is lining up a trio of confirmations for contests taking place before the end of the year.

As World Boxing News previously reported, Danny Jacobs and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. are all set to fight before the end of the year.

The encounter has now been pushed back from December 13 to December 20 in order to avoid clashes with other events.

Jacobs last fought in May when losing his IBF middleweight title to Canelo Alvarez and is now looking to test the waters at a higher weight.

Chavez, on the other hand, has been out of the limelight since himself dropping a wide decision to Canelo in 2017.

The 33 year-old former WBC middleweight title holder defeated Evert Bravo in his last outing. It was his first outing since the Las Vegas defeat.

Since the Bravo victory, Chavez went straight back to camp.

Regarding Jacobs, it’s likely Chavez will be expected to drop down from 175 to 168.

New York looks likely to stage after being preferred to the overstretched Las Vegas.

HANEY vs PETROV

In other DAZN news, Petr Petrov has emerged as the favored opponent for Devin Haney on November 9.

Haney is set to feature alongside Billy Joe Saunders as the bonafide combatants on the KSI vs Logan Paul 2 undercard.

Petrov, coming off a recent knockout win, is ready to step up in a WBC ranking battle.







MUNGUIA vs VARGAS

Finally, Jaime Munguia is on course to gazump old opponent Liam Smith’s bid to land a fight with Jessie Vargas.

Promoter Eddie Hearn had wanted Smith vs Vargas for the Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Anthony Joshua rematch undercard.

It looks likely Munguia will now defend his world super welterweight strap against Vargas instead.

More will be announced on all three bouts in the coming days.

