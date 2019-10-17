Odds dramatically change AGAIN for Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury II

World Boxing News

As World Boxing News reported previously, Deontay Wilder was favoured to defeat Tyson Fury in their rematch by nine of 27 major bookmakers one month ago.

The sportsbook arrangers pushed for Wilder due to a terrible cut suffered by Fury in his victory over Otto Wallin. ‘The Gypsy King’ was sliced in two places around his right eye.

Question marks were immediately raised that Fury would be unable to fight in their scheduled rematch, which was made even worse when Wilder threatened to target the ailment with a barrage of punches.

Fast forward just four weeks, and Fury is now favorite once again will every single one of those 27 fraction makers.

Surgery to repair the damage has seemingly worked a treat and now sees Fury at 4/6 with the majority of big players in the betting market.

Wilder can be backed at odds of around 5/4 or 6/5, despite dropping Fury hard twice when the pair collided back in December.

WBN recently spoke to Fury’s cutman about the gash, which looked for all the world as if it could have a major impact on the future of the lineal champion.

Jorge Capetillo had nothing but reassurance for the fans.

“You know what, I think they did a pretty good job (stitching the cut). Remember we got two cuts, one on top of the eyebrow and one above the eye. I think they did tremendous work,” Capetillo told World Boxing News.

“When the person is healthy, the body is healthy, the recovery is healthy as well. I think they did tremendous work. “I’ve seen a picture of him a few days ago and he looks tremendous, it’s healing very well.”

On whether the cut could open up again during his World Wrestling Entertainment run or in the next contest, Capetillo added: “Of course (there’s a fear). But it’s going to heal very well,” he predicted.

“When you got a scar like that it’s about looking after it with good care and having a good distance, strategy, good plan then I don’t see a problem at all.

“Especially with a fighter like Tyson when he can box, he’s showed the guts to get through a fight.

“Tyson will have the strongest will to get in the rematch with Wilder. He already went through a lot in the deepest, deepest water,” he added.





WWE

Fury faces Braun Strowman at Crown Jewell on October 31, with no guarantees his cut will stand up to his battle in the WWE squared circle.

Striking a deal with Vince McMahon without the prior knowledge of UK promoter Frank Warren came as a surprise, and even Fury himself has stated his rematch with Wilder hangs in the balance.

As WBN have explained, Fury has just one shot to land the return with Wilder. Should he get injured in any way, Wilder will almost certainly be moving on to Andy Ruiz Jr. and his mandatory duties with the World Boxing Council.

Dillian Whyte, should he be cleared of a drug violation, is waiting in the wings for Wilder once he fights Luis Ortiz on November 23.

Las Vegas will host Wilder for the first time since he claimed the WBC heavyweight crown against Bermane Stiverne in January 2015.

Wilder makes the tenth defense of his title at the world famous MGM Grand.