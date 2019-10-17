Danny Dignum faces Conrad Cummings at York Hall on November 9

RINGSIDE

Unbeaten Danny Dignum will clash with former champion Conrad Cummings for the WBO European middleweight title at York Hall on November 9.

Essex southpaw Dignum (11-0, 5 KOs) takes on Belfast-based Cummings (17-3-1, 7 KOs) on an #MTKFightNight at the home of British boxing broadcast live on ESPN+ in the US in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV worldwide.

Dignum, who shone for Team GB during his amateur days, is delighted to be stepping up against ‘Mr Dynamite’, who has already held the belt on two separate occasions.

Dignum said: “This has given me so much motivation because I know I’m in a real 50-50 fight – not like other fights I’ve had where I’m a big favourite.

“I need to be so much better than I have been before so I’m putting in the work behind the scenes to make sure I’m at my best.

“He has more experience than me in that he’s done the rounds and that might play a part in a way but I’m simply going to grab this opportunity with both hands!”

Cummings said: “All going to plan, I’m going to win this title for a third time. It would jump-start my career again to beat an undefeated fighter, take this title and put myself in the world rankings.

“I’ve seen a bit of Dignum. He’s a tall southpaw and undefeated but I’m seasoned and I’ve had a lot of tests. I’m going to use all my experience on the night.”

Joining Dignum vs. Cummings on a stellar bill is a clash between world-ranked duo Michael McKinson and Luis Alberto Veron, a WBC world title eliminator between Chantelle Cameron and Anahi Ester Sanchez and much, much more.