Dana White ‘guarantees’ Al Haymon partnership, talks Anthony Joshua

World Boxing News

Dana White has opened up on his relationship with boxing’s premium promoters. The UFC President recently reiterated his plans on crossing over from the MMA world in order to force through the fights which need to be made in boxing.

He has opened up on the likelihood of working with PBC and Matchroom Boxing, who are currently competing against each other for ratings stateside.

Rumors have been floating around about the prospect of White buying out Al Haymon’s PBC, which includes pound-for-pound stars Manny Pacquiao, Errol Spence Jr. and Deontay Wilder.

White has now responded to the speculation as well as addressing his relationship with Eddie Hearn after his compliments towards Anthony Joshua after his victory over Wladimir Klitschko received a frosty reception from the Matchroom mogul.

Speaking to Sirius XM Fight Nation in a recent interview, he said: “Listen I have a really good relationship with Al Haymon. I think Al Haymon is brilliant. And I like some of the moves he has made. Some of the things that he has done.

“I can guarantee that I’ll be working with Al Haymon.”

On Joshua?

“I said some things about Anthony Joshua that I liked him, he’s a good-looking kid, he’s got great energy, loved his fight with Klitschko.

“I wasn’t a big fan of the Klitschko brothers those guys would put you to sleep by the second round. So, when I saw that fight I thought that was a great fight and I think Eddie Hearn took me the wrong way like I was going to take a run at his guy and all that stuff. So I think we kind of got off on the wrong foot.

“But then I met him, sat down, talked face-to-face and had a great meeting. I like Eddie Hearn, I definitely think that me and Eddie Hearn could work together.”

It’s ‘now or never’ for Zuffa Boxing?

After confirming his intentions to break into the boxing market and fix a ‘broken model’, White has spoken about the Zuffa Boxing banner.

Now that he’s hit the half-century milestone, White wants to get the ball rolling sooner rather than later.

“Zuffa is the parent company of the UFC. It was just a working title and we were goofing around with it. Obviously this is something I’ve been thinking about for a long time and I think right now the time is right.

“Not only for where the sport is but for me personally and professionally right now is the time. It’s now or never.

“I just turned 50 and signed a seven-year deal with these guys. Boxing is a big part of our plans.”







Another crossover fight in the works?

White previously worked on one of the biggest superfights in recent times between Floyd Mayweather and the ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor. The pair collided in 2017 at the T-Mobile Arena with Mayweather ending the fight in the tenth round to break Rocky Marciano’s 49-0 record.

The bout generated over $300 million and was a huge commercial success.

There are now whispers of another potential crossover showdown between the two of women’s most decorated fighters in MMA star Amanda Nunes and pound-for-pound sensation Claressa Shields. White is refusing to rule out a possible tear-up between the duo.

“Anything is possible,” he said. “Usually, the way that I am is we know the fights which need to be made as far as rankings and things like that go and title fights.

“But things will pop up like this fight that’s happening at Madison Square Garden that you were talking about as the same night as the Canelo fight.

“We did McGregor-Mayweather which I never thought would be made so who knows?

“You got Amanda Nunes, the greatest of all-time when it comes to female fighting in MMA and Claressa Shields who’s looked at as one of the greats in female boxing.

“We’ll see if their paths end up crossing,” concluded White.

All things #Boxing on @SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel 156 feat. At the Fights with @commishrandyg and @gerrycooney: Mondays & Fridays 6-8p ET! 877-FIGHT-93