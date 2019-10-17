Alex Flores vs Mario Heredia headlines Roy Jones Jr. event on Nov 7

RINGSIDE

Heavyweights will grab the spotlight on November 7, when Alex “The Great” Flores takes on Mario “Chabelo” Heredia, headlining the latest installment of RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS®, to be streamed live and exclusively from Casino Del Sol’s outdoor AVA Amphitheater in Tucson, Arizona at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

Promoted by Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions, four potentially explosive bouts will stream live on UFC FIGHT PASS, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, starting at 9 p.m. ET.

The 29-year-old Flores (17-2-1, 15 KOs) is a knockout artist from Rowland Heights, California, whose only two losses as a professional have been to world champions, Joseph Parker and Charles Martin. A former World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth World heavyweight champion, Flores’ most recent fight was a controversial loss in New Zealand to Parker, who struck Flores numerous times below the bout, leading to a knockout.

Flores and Mario “Chabelo” Heredia (16-7-1, 13 KOs), a former WBC FECOMBOX champion from Mexico, will throw-down in the 10-round main event. Two fights ago, Heredia upset former WBC heavyweight world champion and Nigerian Olympian Samuel Peter by split decision.

Texas light heavyweight Samuel Clarkson (22-5, 15 KOs), who lost in 2017 to Dmnitry Bivol for the World Boxing Association (WBA) nterim light heavyweight, will be showcased in the 10-round co-featured event against an opponent to be determined.

Undefeated Mexican welterweight Santiago “Somer” Dominguez (19-0, 15 KOs) puts his untarnished pro record on the line in an eight-rounder versus his Uzbekistan opponent, Ravshan Hudaynmazarov, who was the 2007 World Military Games champion.

The UFC FIGHT PASS opener pits undefeated California super middleweight Juan Jose “Nazzy” Dominguez (11-1-1, 10 KOs) in his RJJ Boxing debut against Fidel Hernandez (20-7-1, 11 KOs), of Phoenix.

Dominguez’ younger brother, welterweight Marcos “Nazzy” Dominguez (1-1-1, 10 KOs), will be in action, off UFC FIGHT PASS, in an either-round match against unbeaten Tucson welterweight Christopher Gonzalez (5-0-1, 1KO).



Also fighting on the undercard in four-rounders are Tucson flyweight Briana “Amenaza” Sanchez (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Albuquerque, New Mexico’s pro-debuting Amanda Borg, and Tucson junior middleweight Jose “Raging Bull” Pena (3-2, 1 KO) vs. TBA.

Cards are subject to change.

Ticket are available for purchase online at www.casinodelsol.com and priced at the following: $10.00 (lawn), $15.00 (pavilion), $25.00 (gold), $75.00 (platinum) and $100.00 (elite)..