WATCH: Devastating Mike Tyson could still knock you out cold at 53

World Boxing News

Mike Tyson may be approaching his mid-50’s, but the 1980’s and 1990’s icon still possesses the speed which made his ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’.

‘Iron’ Mike was captured on video recent giving out some tips on movement. It’s pretty clear Tyson’s skills have never left him.

Displaying the devastating speed and power of old, Tyson may well consider some sort of exhibition fight in the future.

Nigel Benn recently announced a full-blown return to action at 55, followed by charity bouts for both Julio Cesar Chavez, 57, and Evander Holyfield, 56.

Due to the evidence in the clip, Tyson remains a scary as ever.

Since retiring on the back of a derailed end to his boxing stint, Tyson has moved into acting and presenting.

Roles in the hit Hollywood movie ‘The Hangover’, overseen by ‘Joker’ director Todd Phillips were followed by Tyson’s own one man show ‘The Undisputed Truth’.

Tyson now spends most of his time in the spotlight hosting his own ‘HotBoxin’ Podcast’.

Recently, Tyson had namesake Tyson Fury on the show.

Turning the tables on Mike, Fury asked the American about his hectic lifestyle as he ruled the sport as the best around.

TYSON and TYSON

The conversation went like this:

Tyson Fury: “This new life of yours, it’s given you a new lease of life.”

Mike Tyson: “Yeah thank God because my last f*cking life was an atrocity. Woah, I don’t know how all this sh*t happened man I mean f*ck.”

Tyson Fury: “Without all that catastrophic action, would you be the same man you are today without the experience?”

Mike Tyson: “Oh I needed that experience yeah.”







Tyson Fury: “You’re a living legend, I’m sat here with a living legend.”

Mike Tyson: “Yeah, I’m just glad I’m living. I can’t believe I wanted to die so often when I was young I used to think, ‘God I hate living.’ Now I’m 53, I love living, I don’t want to f*cking die, I hate the fact I gotta die now. Living is so interesting.”

Tyson Fury: “What’s the motivation Mike now?”

Mike Tyson: “Just for me to absorb my existence and realize that life is a joke. I took it too serious. “I don’t know, not long after this, I’ll die soon and I won’t exist anymore and then I have to go to the other world. I’m going to see what that’s like.

“I can’t believe this energy that I have just dies and it doesn’t exist. It may not live here but it has to go somewhere and that’s what I’m looking forward to now.

“Because life is great so death has to be just as great as life.

“The worst day of my life right, is my mother and children dying. The worst day of my life besides that incident that happened that could have happened, probably happened to everybody all over the world at that time, life is still beautiful.”