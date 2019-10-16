Mano A Mano: Canelo v Kovalev documentary series released

RINGSIDE

The Golden Boy production of Mano-A-Mano: Canelo vs. Kovalev premiered this week on Facebook Watch as part of the lead up to Canelo vs. Kovalev.

The four-part short-form documentary series will chronicle the impending matchup between world champions Canelo Alvarezand Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev, which takes place on Saturday, Nov.2 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN.

Fans can watch the series by clicking here.

Each segment will examine the challenges, risks, and obstacles each fighter faces as Canelo jumps two weight classes to take on the biggest challenge of his career and Kovalev prepares to defend his WBO Light Heavyweight Title against the most dominant name in boxing.

“Mano-A-Mano is about telling the compelling stories of two great fighters who come from different backgrounds but share the same passion in life,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “As a leading media and entertainment company, it is our job to share the story behind not only their legacies but the challenges and obstacles both fighters face as they get ready to risk it all for the biggest fight in each of their careers. Both Canelo and Kovalev’s stories allow fans to connect with them on a deeper level and understand their journey leading up to the November 2 fight.”

Mano-A-Mano is an original production of Golden Boy, where Oscar De La Hoya serves as Executive Producer. The series has evolved from a television show developed for ESPN to a four-part series that is tailor-made for the Facebook Watch platform. The series will have a full story arc covered in four eight-minute chapters that each have their own unique title. Mano-A-Mano will feature exclusive interviews with fighters, trainers and promoters, along with exclusive footage from both fighters’ training camps.

The first three episodes of the event will take place every Tuesday in English and every Thursday in Spanish, while the final episodes will stream on the days leading up to Canelo vs. Kovalev. Each episode will premiere at the set time of 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT. For a detailed schedule, see below:

Episode 1: Never Back Down streams Tuesday, Oct. 15 (English)

Episode 1: Never Back Down streams Thursday, Oct. 17 (Spanish)

Episode 2: Rise Up streams Tuesday, Oct. 22 (English)

Episode 2: Rise Up streams Thursday, Oct. 24 (Spanish)

Episode 3: Fight On streams Tuesday, Oct. 29 (English)

Episode 3: Fight On streams Thursday, Oct. 31 (Spanish)

Episode 4: 24 Minutes streams Friday, Nov. 1 (English)

Episode 4: 24 Minutes streams Saturday, Nov. 2 (Spanish)

Canelo vs. Kovalev is a 12-round fight for the WBO Light Heavyweight World Title presented by Golden Boy, Main Events and Krusher Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING,” Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle” and Brand-New Grapefruit Crush, Knockout Flavor. The event will take place Saturday, Nov. 2 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN. The title clash is one of several highlights this fight season on DAZN – an entire fall featuring boxing’s biggest matchups in one of the best schedules in boxing history.

Tickets for Canelo vs. Kovalev are on sale and are priced at $1,754, $1,254, $854, $654, $404 and $204, not including applicable service charges and taxes. To charge by phone with a major credit card, call 888-9-AXS-TIX (888-929-7849). Tickets also will be available for purchase at www.axs.com.