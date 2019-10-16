Lawrence Osueke unfazed by Ricky Summers step up in Newcastle

RINGSIDE

📷Mark Robinson

Lawrence Osueke says he is “more than ready” to step up in class as he prepares for his British Light-Heavyweight title Eliminator with Ricky Summers at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle this Saturday, shown live on Sky Sports in the UK and DAZN in the US.

Aiming to take his first step towards title glory on home soil, 31-year-old Osueke must get past former British title challenger Summers if he is to move towards a short at the current belt-holder Joshua Buatsi.

Osueke has made confident strides thus far in his career, reeling off nine straight victories, with one early finish. Boxing is in the Newcastle fighter’s blood – his uncle, Manny Burgo, was a top 10 British Heavyweight who shared the ring with former British and Commonwealth Champion Julius Francis.

Entering the pro ranks at 30, Osueke is determined to make up for lost time by working his way towards a first title shot as quickly as possible, and the Steve Wraith-managed fighter believes he is ready to start climbing the domestic 175lbs ladder.

“It’s a good step up for me at this stage of my career,” said Osueke. “He’s a hungry fighter, I’m a hungry fighter, it’s going to be an interesting fight and a fight that I think I’m going to come through and win. We’ve been looking to step up for a while and when the opportunity came to box on another big Matchroom show we took it.

“I’m always confident. You’re in the wrong game if you’re not confident. It’s a step up in terms of being a ten rounder which I haven’t done before. He’s more experienced than me so it is a step up but it’s a step up that I’m more than ready for.

“He’s right up there in the domestic Light-Heavy scene. He’s got a decent ranking, he’s fought some decent guys. He took Frank Buglioni the distance when he fought him for the British title. A win over him will definitely elevate my career.

“At this stage in my career I’m not looking too far ahead. The aim is to keeping on building and aim for the top as always. Everyone is going to see the best of me with a better opponent in there.”