FIRST LOOK: Work underway on purpose-built arena for Ruiz vs Joshua 2

The builders are in for Ruiz vs Joshua 2! Ahead of the massive heavyweight title rematch between Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua on December 7, work has begun on the arena.

Matchroom Boxing has overseen plans for a 15,000-seater purpose-built stadium from scratch, which will play host to one of the biggest fights this year.

Ruiz defends the belts he ripped from Joshua back in June. The first-ever Mexican top division ruler bids to cement his position.

Initially, the 30 year-old was reluctant to accept the bout in Saudi Arabia and took some convincing.

In the end, Ruiz signed on the dotted line and stands to make a fortune when the pair trade blows for a second time.

Matchroom’s Frank Smith shared a video clip of how things are going down on the venue, which lands in Diriyah.

Confirmation of the undercard is set to be announced soon.

Sky Sports Box Office will televise in the United Kingdom, with DAZN taking over the broadcast in the United States.

Work is underway here in Diriyah! December 7 is going to be something special #RuizJoshua2 pic.twitter.com/PdTWCZ10Ch — Frank Smith (@Frank_1_Smith) October 15, 2019

Speaking of the huge event, DAZN USA EVP Joseph Markowski was as excited as anyone.

“After a lot of chatter and bluster over the summer, two things are very clear to me right now: Ruiz-Joshua II is the most-anticipated fight of the year,” he said.

“We’re building towards the best year-end schedule that the sport has seen in some time. It will be a full season of premium-quality matchups. Fight season on DAZN.

“We launched in the U.S. September 2018 and in the course of one year, we have reshaped the boxing landscape by focusing on our mission statement.

“To bring the best schedule of fights to fans at an affordable price point.

“The DAZN year-end calendar has it all.

“Bright young stars like Devin Haney, Jaime Munguia and Ryan Garcia; Champion vs. champion unification matchups like Prograis vs. Taylor and Inoue vs. Donaire.

“he world’s biggest fighters in championship bouts. Gennady Golovkin is back in title contention. And of course, Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz.”







