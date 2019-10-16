Featherweight Ebrima Jawara inks promotional deal with Jeter

RINGSIDE

Jeter Promotions has announced the signing of undefeated Featherweight Ebrima ” E Boy” Jawara.

The 27 year-old Jawara of Germantown, Maryland, has a record of 2-1 with one knockout.

Jawara has been boxing for five years after some friends brought him down to the gym. Jawara started practicing in Muay-Thai and then switched over to boxing, and had a 35 fight amateur career, for which he reached the finals of the Washington, D.C Golden Gloves on three. occasions.

“I am excited to sign with Jeter Promotions. I grew up with Tony in the gym, and he has taken me under his wing. He being a former pro boxer is important because he knows what the fighter is thinking and goes through,” said Jawara.

In his pro debut, Jawara dropped a disputed split-decision to regarded Malik Loften. Since then, Jawara has won his last two bouts, with his most recent outing being a unanimous decision over Marquel Johns (7-1-2) on August 2, 2018.

Jawara will return to the ring this Friday night when he takes on James Early at the Maryland Live Casino in Hanover, Maryland.

“I know Early is tough. If you look at his record, he fights a lot of undefeated guys, and has defeated two of them. He is no pushover. He likes to fight on the inside, so I see this being a tough and entertaining fight.”

Jawara is a frequent sparring partner with the Russell brothers in Washington, D.C.

When he is not boxing, Jawara works at the Infinite Fighting Concepts Gym in Gaithersburg, Maryland, where Jawara is a personal trainer and teaches a boxing class for kids.