EXCLUSIVE: Kovalev plotting Canelo downfall – ‘Victory secures P4P #1’

Sergey Kovalev trainer Buddy McGirt says a triumph over Canelo Alvarez for his charge will be the icing on the cake.

In the second part of an exclusive interview with WBN, McGirt this time gave a training update and spoke about what a win for Kovalev will mean.

Canelo has actively chased a fight with the big-punching Russian. A move many believe is due to the Mexican believing ‘Krusher’ is faded.

Moving up to light heavyweight from a middleweight win over Danny Jacobs, Canelo aims to become a four-weight world champion on November 2 in Las Vegas.

Kovalev has the opportunity to become only the second man to defeat Canelo during his illustrious career.

At 36, some are already moving to write off the ex-unified title holder, although McGirt says people can write Kovalev off at their peril.

“I just think that you know, listen, I have all the respect in the world for Canelo. He’s one of the best fighters in the world. But I believe in all my heart that on the night it’s going to be Sergey Kovalev’s night,” McGirt told World Boxing News. “People, I believe will have a different outlook on him as a fighter and as a champion.

“When he was knocking everybody out everybody loved him. Then after the two Andre Ward fights and the (Eledier) Alvarez fight, no one had anything good to say about him.

“Then he came back, and people said he’s this, he’s that. So now I think this right here can put the final stamp on everything he has accomplished in his career.”

TRAINING

Asked how training was going with just a couple of weeks to go until Las Vegas fight week, McGirt replied: “Everything is going great.

“We’re just waiting for it now, we’re trying not to overdo it because he’s just fought in August so it’s not like he’s out of shape.”

On potential tactics for Canelo, he added: “Basically, let’s see what he brings and what he’s going to do.

“We’re going to counter whatever he does. I don’t predict knockouts, at this moment I believe that we’re going to win the fight.

“I don’t care how we win it but at the end of the day, his hand is raised in victory.”

Concluding with a short answer on whether a win for Kovalev makes him pound for pound number one, McGirt simply said, ‘YES’.”

