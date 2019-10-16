Beterbiev vs Gvozdyk: MASSIVE unification faces UK TV blackout

World Boxing News

Beterbiev vs Gvozdyk – This Friday night sees two of boxing’s best light heavyweights on the planet put their respective world title belts on the line.

Artur Beterbiev and Oleksandr Gvozdyk will compete for the IBF and WBC versions at 175 pounds.

The winner becomes the number one in the division prior to Canelo Alvarez vs Sergey Kovalev next week.

Fans stateside are looking forward to witnessing one of the best fights of the year, live and exclusively on ESPN.

UK fans are scrambling around in a bid to be able to view the event live on terrestrial or satellite TV.

As of yet, there are no takers to the collision as BT Sport, ITV and Sky resist the temptation to purchase rights.

This hasn’t gone down well with British fight fans.

Comments included:

“Why as Beterbiev vs Gvozdyk not been picked up by any UK TV? #Shambles” “No UK broadcaster has picked up #BeterbievGvozdyk yet, how has that happened?” “Mind-blowing that no UK broadcaster has picked up this fight, it’s a super fight, could be fight of the year. #BeterbievGvozdyk”

US TV – ESPN

Two very bad men are set for an old-fashioned Philadelphia throwdown.

Gvozdyk-Beterbiev will headline a special edition of Top Rank on ESPN beginning at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

The undercard will stream live on ESPN+ — the industry-leading sports streaming service — beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

“This could very well be the fight of the year,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “These are two evenly matched, undefeated light heavyweight champions. There is nothing better in the sport of boxing.”







“My first goal was to win a light heavyweight world title. Now, I want to unify the belts, and that mission starts with Artur Beterbiev,” Gvozdyk said.

“This is going to be a spectacular fight, one that the fans will enjoy. The fans asked for this fight, and we will deliver.

“One thing I know is that I will be the unified champion. I have the best trainer, Teddy Atlas, in my corner.

“This is our third fight together, and under his guidance, I will continue to get better.”

“I wish to thank Top Rank and my opponent, Oleksandr Gvozdyk, for making this unification bout possible and giving the fans around the world what they want,” Beterbiev said.

“This will be a great fight between the two champions who aspire to become the undisputed light heavyweight world champion.

“I am looking forward to stepping into the ring on October 18.”

FITE TV

Fite TV will offer a Pay-Per-View stream of Beterbiev vs Gvozdyk.

Details are below:

Live in HD: $14.99

Fite Info:

WBC light heavyweight world champion Oleksandr “The Nail” Gvozdyk and IBF light heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev will fight in a highly anticipated title unification bout Friday, Oct. 18 at the Liacouras Center. Other fight in the card will be announced soon!