Terence Crawford to follow-up Amir Khan win vs ‘Mean Machine’ at MSG

After a frustrating period, Terence Crawford’s next outing has been confirmed against mandatory challenger Egidijus ‘Mean Machine’ Kavaliauskas.

Chasing a unification became an impossible task after victory over Amir Khan in April.

Boxing’s pound-for-pound boogeyman is now ready to battle the machine.

Crawford will defend his WBO welterweight world title against his undefeated mandatory challenger on Saturday, December 14 at Madison Square Garden.

The headliner is part of a special ESPN-televised tripleheader. It will immediately follow the 2019 Heisman Trophy Presentation (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT).

ESPN Deportes will provide the Spanish-language telecast.

The triple-header on ESPN and ESPN Deportes will also feature IBF lightweight world champion Richard “RC” Commey.

He defends his title against human highlight film and Brooklyn native Teofimo Lopez.

Additionally, in the 10-round featherweight special attraction, Irish sensation and New York fan-favorite Michael “Mick” Conlan will battle unbeaten Russian Vladimir Nikitin.

The bout is a rematch of their highly controversial 2016 Olympic quarterfinal bout.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with DiBella Entertainment and MTK Global.

The undercard will be announced in the coming weeks. It will stream exclusively on ESPN+. The leading multi-sport streaming service, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.







ARUM

Promoter Bob Arum couldn’t be happier with the line-up in New York.

“This is the best fight card of the year. Madison Square Garden is a fitting venue. It will be a special night,” said the Top Rank chairman.

“Terence Crawford is a generational talent, but he’ll have his hands full against the ‘Mean Machine.’

Teofimo Lopez is taking a giant step up against Commey, and it will be a tremendous fight.

“Mick Conlan has been asking for Nikitin since the day he signed with Top Rank. He finally gets his wish.

“I know he wants to correct the tremendous injustice of the Rio Olympics.”

