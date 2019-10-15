Nathan Heaney scores eighth pro triumph at King’s Hall

RINGSIDE

Nathan Heaney recorded his eighth professional victory on Saturday evening with an impressive performance against former Olympian, Serge Ambomo, at King’s Hall.

The Hometown Hero put on a disciplined, methodical performance to outpoint his Cameroonian opponent after ten absorbing rounds.

Cheered on by a near sell out crowd, the Hitman showed a different side to his game as he picked his shots and fought with his head as well as his heart to pick up a 99-93 win.

Credit to coach Steve Woodvine who put on the perfect game plan, that Heaney executed to the letter, to nullify the usually dangerous Ambomo.

Credit too to Heaney’s army of fans who have made King’s Hall a real fortress. Their rendition of ‘Deliliah’ a Stoke City anthem makes the hairs on the back of your neck stand up.

Elsewhere on the card, fellow former Orme ABC stars Cole Johnson, Atal Khan and Luke Caci were also victorious.

Caci faced the teak tough Darryl Sharp and boxed well to see his way to a 59-56 win.

Khan moved to 2-0 as he dispatched of MJ Hall with relative ease 40-36 over four rounds whilst Johnson really impressed as he also recorded a shut out points win against Ibrar Riyaz.

Connor Lee Jones prepared for his Midlands Area Title challenge against Stoke’s Liam Berrisford at the same venue, which was passed by the BBBoC yesterday, with a 40-36 win over Kas Hussain. Jones looked comfortable throughout against Hussain who was making his 100th pro boxing appearance. Some feat.

A current Midlands Area Champion, Connor Parker, blew away the ring rust as he went through the gears to out point Nicaragua’s Lester Cantillano 40-36 on referee-for-the-evening Shaun Messer’s card.

Southam’s Amy Timlin completes the card with a solid victory over Bojana Libiszewska. Timlin, giving away both weight and experience, made light work of her Polish opponent to record a 40-36 win.