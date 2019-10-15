Luis Ortiz pays Deontay Wilder the ultimate compliment, then issues threat

Ringside

📸 Stephanie Trapp

Luis Ortiz has threatened to dethrone Deontay Wilder at the second attempt when the pair collide on November 23 in Las Vegas.

‘King Kong’ heads to the MGM Grand Garden Arena on the back of a see-saw battle with Wilder.

Ortiz (31-1, 26 KOs) has ripped off three-straight victories since suffering the only loss of his career in that first match with Wilder in 2018.

Having Wilder in trouble, Ortiz was eventually stopped late as ‘The Bronze Bomber’ punched his way out of trouble.

Recent bounce back wins for Ortiz include a unanimous decision over Christian Hammer on March 2.

The southpaw, who was born in Camaguey, Cuba and now lives in Miami, is one of the most avoided heavyweight contenders in boxing because of his vicious knockout power and crafty southpaw boxing skills.

In that first fight with Wilder, Ortiz hurt Wilder with a textbook counter right hook that nearly made him the first Cuban heavyweight world champion.

Outside of the ring, Wilder and Ortiz share a common bond-they’re both motivated to fight for their daughters.

Wilder’s oldest daughter, Naieya, was born with spina bifida. This motivated Wilder to take up boxing to pay for her medical expenses.

Lismercedes, daughter of Ortiz, has a painful skin condition called epidermolysis bullosa. This results in painful skin blistering. Ortiz has worked to raise awareness for her.







WARNING

As their return collision looms, Ortiz is promising to take over Wilder’s mantle as the best top division operator in the business.

Giving Wilder the ultimate accolade was swiftly followed by an eery warning by the 40 year-old.

“I have to give Deontay Wilder a lot of credit for taking this fight. It shows he has the heart of a true champion,” said Ortiz. “He is not at all scared to take a dangerous fight.

“Let’s be honest, this is the most dangerous fight for him.

“In my opinion, he’s the best heavyweight in the world until someone beats him. That’s exactly what I’m going to do on November 23 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View.

“‘King Kong’ is coming to Las Vegas!”

