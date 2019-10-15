Heavyweight contender Efe Ajagba back in action Oct 26 on Showtime

RINGSIDE

📸 Nabeel Ahmad

Unbeaten hard punching Nigerian heavyweight contender Efe “The One And Only” Ajagba will battle Jack Mulowayi in a 10 round fight shown live on Showtime.

Nigeria’s Ajagba (11-0, 9 KOs) most recently passed the toughest test of his professional career when he defeated fellow 2016 Olympian Ali Eren Demirezen by 10-round unanimous decision in July.

The 25-year-old Ajagba went viral around the world in August 2018 when his opponent, Curtis Harper, walked out of the ring after touching gloves to start the first round. Ajagba won the fight without throwing a punch as Harper was disqualified.

Living in Stafford, Texas and training with Ronnie Shields, Ajagba has increased his competition and added knockouts wins over Amir Mansour and Michael Wallisch this year.

Fighting out of Antwerpen, Belgium, by way of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mulowayi (7-1-1, 3 KOs) will make his U.S. debut on October 26 in a pro career that dates back to 2015.

The 32-year-old was unbeaten in his first seven pro fights before losing a narrow majority decision to Herve Bubeaux in a bout for the Belgium heavyweight title in May. Mulowayi rebounded to defeat Artur Kubiak in July heading into his fight against Ajagba.

The three fight SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION begins live at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT also features super welterweight contender Erickson “Hammer” Lubin facing hard-hitting Nathaniel Gallimore in a 10-round main event and former lightweight world champion Robert Easter Jr. making his super lightweight debut against veteran Adrian “El Tigre” Granados in the 10-round co-featured attraction.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and King’s Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.com or at the Santander box office (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.).