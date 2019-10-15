Four Split-T fighters enjoy victories last weekend

RINGSIDE

This past Friday night, four members of the Split-T Management stable scored big wins at DeCarlos Convention Center in Warren, Michigan.

Undefeated super welterweight Ardreal Holmes (10-0) won a eight-round unanimous decision over Walter Wright in a super welterweight bout.

Holmes of Flint, Michigan, boxed his way to the victory by keeping the veteran at bay, and won by scores of 80-72, 79-73 and 77-75.

Michael Moore was impressive in dominating Alex Hloros by scoring a 2nd round stoppage in their scheduled eight-round super middleweight bout.

Moore (18-3, 8 KOs) of Cleveland Ohio beat up Hloros until the corner threw in the towel at 2:47.

Anthony Barnes was impressive in defeating tough Kenneth Council but somehow the judges came back with a six-round split-decision for Barnes.

Barnes of Huntington Woods, Michigan, pushed the action and was the superior boxer and won by scores of 60-54, 58-56 and somehow a card was awarded to Council by a 59-55 tally.

Rolando Vargas needed just 59 seconds to take out Rashio Evans in a lightweight bout.

Vargas (4-0, 4 KOs) of Milwaukee landed a booming left that sent Evans down and out.