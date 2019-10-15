Antony Woolery returns from Ultimate Boxxer experience this Friday

RINGSIDE

Antony Woolery reckons he’ll put on the ultimate performance when he resumes his efforts in the cruiserweight division.

Woolery was last part of an Ultimate Boxxer tournament, a Prizefighter type event where eight men box down to a winner over one evening.

He now features on BCB Promotions’ show at the Hangar Events Centre, in Wolverhampton, on Friday October 18. The show has been titled ‘We Are Wolves.’

It was July 19 when Woolery featured at Planet Ice in Altrincham, with the BT Sports cameras rolling live for his opening bout.

He was in with hot favourite Mikael Lawal, which was going with the form book when he dropped Woolery with a right hand in the first round.

Woolery recovered and showed heart to make the rest of the three rounds competitive and, at the final bell, was closer to the Londoner than many expected.

Lawal prevailed by majority decision through one wide score of 30-27 and another by 29-28. One judge had it a 28-28 stalemate.

It was Lawal who went on to win the competition, outpointing David Jamieson unanimously and then halting Damian Chambers in the first round.

Woolery’s performance stood out as the best of Lawal’s three adversaries and was his first action since June 2018.

‘The Bull’ whitewashed Remigijus Ziausys then for an over-the-distance success, which remains his only pro win to date.

The 34-year-old endured a debut disappointment in November 2017 against Dmitrij Kalinovskij. The 6ft 5in Lithuanian was awarded three of the four rounds for a points result.

Woolery now again looks to redress the balance in his city of birth. He’s originally from Deansfield, but now lives in the Staffordshire village of Dunston.

He said: “It was a good experience, to be under the spotlight like that and I enjoyed it although, obviously, I wasn’t pleased with the result.

“I’d had a year out of the ring, broke my shoulder in March and took the chance, at six weeks notice. There were people who thought I didn’t deserve to be there.

“It was a bit of a rugged and rough display, I turned it into a dogfight and he didn’t like that. I didn’t give him space, I stuck my head on his chest and he didn’t do much on the inside.

“If it hadn’t been for a flash knockdown, I believe I’d have won the fight and that’s against a hot prospect. I did better than his other two opponents on the night.

“They stood off and let him work, which surprised me because I’d shown them the best way to deal with him.

“One judge had it a draw, another gave it to him by a point and the other, somehow, had him winning all three rounds. That’s boxing, these things happen.

“It’s not really done me any harm, I’ve shown a measure of what I can be and I didn’t feel out of my depth. In fact, I’d love a rematch, but I don’t think he’ll fancy it.

“If I was fully fit, I think I’d beat him all day long, so I’ve kept my training up since then. I’ve had a holiday, for 10 days, but did plenty of swimming and other bits while I was away.

“I’m feeling good and I’m looking forward to October 18. I’ve been fine tuning a few things, in the gym, and I think I’ll box better there than I did in Ultimate Boxxer.”

The main event will see Wolverhampton’s Kyle Williams, a former Midlands and British bantamweight champion and British title challenger, battle for a belt again.

Williams, from Whitmore Reans, will go up against Scotsman Gary Rae for the vacant WBO European bauble over 10 rounds.

He’s recorded 11 wins, with three stoppages, from 12 bouts ahead of his clash with Rae, who has nine wins (two TKOs) and one defeat.

A stacked under-card is expected to produce another seven contests, with all but one in the home corner Wolverhampton based.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale now. It will be £40 for entry on the door. For more information, contact the boxers.