Tyson Fury overlooked as Deontay Wilder reveals his toughest opponent

Deontay Wilder has revealed his hardest fight to date came against upcoming opponent Luis Ortiz and not the man who held him to a draw.

‘The Bronze Bomber’ named Ortiz as his toughest night’s work despite Fury winning more rounds against him than any other fighter.

Fury also got the decision on one card, whilst another scoring 114-114 and 115-111 in favor of Wilder saw the WBC title stay put.

Despite the closeness of the battle between the top two in the division, Wilder overlooked Fury in his revelation.

“When I fought Ortiz, not only did he have the pedigree, but also he had the classification of being the boogeyman of the division,” said Wilder.

“I agree with those who say that Luis Ortiz was my toughest fight to date. No one wanted to fight him and they still don’t.

“In the rematch, there’s more confidence and more motivation to do what I have to do. I’ve already seen the style before. It’s going to make it more fun.

“I can’t wait to see how he tries to handle me when I’m at my best.”

On using his own promotional company to organize Ortiz II on PPV, Wilder added: “This is the second big fight for me under my company, BombZquad Promotions. I’m very happy about that.

“We still have a lot of work to do to build it into the kind of company that I know it’s going to be in the future, but it’s coming along.

“To be able to do a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View at MGM Grand in Las Vegas under my own banner is fantastic.”







MGM GRAND

Born and still living and training in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Wilder will return to fight at MGM Grand in Las Vegas for the first time since he won the heavyweight title with a dominant 12-round decision over Bermane Stiverne on January 17, 2015.

The victory had even more significance for Wilder because it came on the birthday of his boxing idol, Muhammad Ali. The rematch against Ortiz will be his 10th title defense.

Should Wilder win, a second fight with Fury is on the cards for early 2020.