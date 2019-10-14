Update released on Patrick Day, boxer remains in coma after knockout

World Boxing News

📸 Melina Pizano

Everyone who talks about Patrick Day mentions how much of polite and all-round nice guy he is. Which makes the current situation all the more gut-wrenching.

Day was knocked out by Charles Conwell on Saturday night after taking a mass of head shots. The 27 year-old is yet to wake up.

Rushed to hospital from the Wintrust Arena, Day was competing in a high-profile bout on DAZN.

Day went straight under the knife in a bid to alleviate the injury.

Since then, Day is under the watchful care of doctors as he continues to fight for his life.

Lou DiBella’s DiBella Entertainment gave WBN the following update:

“Patrick Day suffered a traumatic brain injury during his bout on Saturday night. He was rushed to Northwestern Memorial hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

“As of Sunday evening, Patrick is in a coma caused by the injury. He is in extremely critical condition.

“On behalf of Patrick’s team, we appreciate the outpouring of support, prayers, and offers of assistance from all corners of the boxing community.

“Updates will be provided as circumstances change. In the meantime, we ask that the privacy of Patrick and his family be respected during this difficult time.”







Opponent Conwell, who remained undefeated with the win, has since been active on social media hoping for Day’s recovery.

“My thoughts and deepest prayers are with Patrick Day and his family right now.

“His family will provide further information at the appropriate time. Please keep Pat in your prayers,” he said.

ATLAS

It doesn’t seem real that I’m now doing a video for the third time in a week for someone hurt in boxing. But how can I not? A special kid, Patrick Day, is hurt and needs our thoughts and prayers. We’re with you, Patrick. And we won’t give up. @patday_allday #PatrickDay pic.twitter.com/nGSSKbi26M — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) October 14, 2019

Trainer and analyst Teddy Atlas has posted several times on the situation. Atlas wants everyone to know just how special Day is.

“It doesn’t seem real that I’m now doing a video for the third time in a week for someone hurt in boxing. But how can I not?

“A special kid, Patrick Day, is hurt. He needs our thoughts and prayers. We’re with you, Patrick. And we won’t give up,” said the ex-Mike Tyson coach.

Atlas is just one of many who have moved to express just how gentle and kind Day is as boxing continues to hold it’s breath that the Freeport man pulls through.