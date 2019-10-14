Canelo reveals what he intends to weigh for Sergey Kovalev challenge

World Boxing News

📸 Stacey Verbeek

Canelo Alvarez intends to bulk out fully for his forthcoming light heavyweight title challenge against Sergey Kovalev.

The Mexican faces Kovalev in a bid to become a four-division world champion when the pair collide on November 2 in Las Vegas.

At a recent media formality, Canelo revealed his plans to pile on the pounds and match Kovalev at the pre-fight scaling.

“I will be on weight at 175 pounds. That’s what I’m going to weigh, 175 pounds. God willing, that’s what we’re working on,” explained Canelo, before a gym declaration.

“I’m lifting more weights. I hadn’t lifted that much previously. A lot of reps but not that much weight. So I’m lifting more weights, eating more carbs, eating protein.

“That’s what we’re doing to make weight.”

Trainer Eddy Reynoso added: That’s what we’ve been doing in the gym, as well, lifting more weights. We also have to keep in mind the nutrition, eating more carbs, obviously.

“Then doing sparring with fighters who are taller and stronger, and so far things have been going well.

“There have been no injuries, no setbacks, and hopefully we become four-division world champion.”

Asked how the fight came about from his perspective, Canelo said it was a pretty straight-forward decision.

“Obviously I spoke with my team. We talked with my team, with Eddy more than anything. He wanted that fight. He wanted to get a fourth title against one of the best fighters in that division.

“We wanted to make history in boxing and leave a big legacy, so it looked like a good idea. It’s a risk that we’re taking, but that’s boxing.”







NO LIMITS

At 29 years old, Canelo has seemingly been around an age already. Moving up to these kind of limits was always on the cards.

Even when hitting 154 pounds back in the day, Canelo was walking around way over the middleweight stipulation.

Once 160 pounds became more permanent, 168 and above were inevitable for Canelo.

Speculation he could even go as high as cruiser or heavyweight once he reaches his mid-30’s has been bandied around of late.

Kovalev remains the main focus, but who’d bet against Canelo campaigning anywhere from 168 to 200 pounds in the future.